If you can’t get enough of farming games on the Nintendo Switch, you’re in luck, because Natsume’s Harvest Moon Cozy Bundle is set to bring two of the series’ classic titles to the console this year. The 3DS games and all their DLC will be available on one cartridge for the first time since their release almost a decade ago.

Natsume’s Harvest Moon Cozy Bundle introduces Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village, two beloved 3DS games from the series, to a new audience by porting them to the Nintendo Switch. Both titles feature the standard fare of Harvest Moon games like planting crops, raising livestock, and romancing the townsfolk, but follow their own unique stories linked to the Harvest Goddess and her magic.

In Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley, you must help the Harvest Sprites restore the four seasons to the valley after finding yourself stranded there in a snowstorm. Then, in 2016’s Harvest Moon: Skytree Village, it’s up to you to bring life and fertility back to the land in Oasis by reviving the seven Skytrees and helping the Harvest Goddess reclaim her power. All in a day’s work for a farmer, right?

President and CEO of Natsume, Inc. Hiro Maekawa says, “Natsume’s Cozy Bundle introduces fan favorites to modern consoles. Players are sure to feel nostalgic as they revisit towns, characters, and animals, while new players now have a chance to experience titles from the past optimized for current generation consoles!”

When is the Harvest Moon Cozy Bundle release date window?

Natsume’s Harvest Moon Cozy Bundle is set to release on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2025. We’ll update this page as soon as we know more about the specific release date. The bundle will be available physically at release on Natsume’s online store and in all major retailers.

That’s everything we know so far about Natsume’s Harvest Moon Cozy Bundle. If you’re itching to get your shovel and hoe out already, check out our list of the best farm games already out there to get your fix.