Good news and bad news for cozy game enjoyers this week - Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home gets a release date for a Nintendo Switch version! But it costs a lot more than the exact same version already available on mobile.

Natsume Inc. released Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home on iOS and Android through the App Store and Google Play in 2024, letting you start a new life in Alba. Along with the regular round cows, plentiful crops, and even zebras, there are bachelors and bachelorettes from other Harvest Moon games available for romance, too.

While I always welcome a farm game on Switch, I'm not sure about this one. On mobile, Home Sweet Home costs $17.99/£13.99, but for the privilege of playing the same game on Nintendo Switch, it's going to run you $39.99. If you're in the UK, you can't get it on Amazon yet, but you can find it for £30 on the official Natsume store.

The other thing rustling my jimmies is that it's not obvious what's new in the console version of the game. The description mentions a hoverbike - taking front and centre of the box art - which you can ride around town, which I presume is new. Though why they didn't make the horse rideable outside of your farm, I'll never know.

Other than that, there's no mention of the special edition, including any improvements or new features. The 'special edition' seems to be the same game on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, but with a hoverbike. That's not really very special, to be honest, given that I've gotta pay more than double for the privilege.

The console version releases on October 30 through the Natsume store and on October 31 on Amazon. If you order from the Natsume store, you get a cute acrylic standee of the box art… while supplies last. For those who have one of the best gaming phones, I recommend playing the game on that - there are some excellent mobile controllers out there to emulate the experience of playing on Switch if you don't like the touch screen.

If you're looking for some upcoming Switch games to play in the meantime, we have a handy list for you. Also, check out our Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar preview to see how we rate the game. Hint: we love it.