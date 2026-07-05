Miku's new Switch party game looks like a combination of Nendoroids and Fall Guys

Anime Expo is always a great source for Hatsune Miku news and reveals, and this year is no different. Good Smile Company has announced a brand-new Miku game, featuring its signature Nendoroid figures, called Hatsune Miku: Starry Party. The party action game is set to come to the Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam in 2027.

Miku is no stranger to videogames, but her usual wheelhouse is the rhythm genre. Whether it's the free mobile game Project Sekai, or the long-standing Project Diva console series, she's known for bringing her diverse discography to gamers looking to rack up full combos and show off to their friends. However, Hatsune Miku: Starry Party is the latest in the virtual idol's foray into other genres. Good Smile Company lists the game as a 'party action' title, and as the trailer gives us practically nothing to go on, I can only assume from this and the tagline "Run, jump, and collect stars with your friends♪" that it'll follow a similar formula to Fall Guys or Party Animals.

While Miku games in general aren't that surprising to see every couple of years, the visual style of Hatsune Miku: Starry Party is very unique. The only other Miku games to use the Good Smile Company Nendoroids as their character models are the games in the Project Mirai series. This series of rhythm games were spin-offs of the Project Diva series, and the only one to launch outside of Japan was Project Mirai DX for the 3DS in 2015. Fans are desperately hoping that this party game is a sign of life for the Project Mirai series, and while I'm doubtful, I'd love to see it make a return for the Nintendo Switch 2.

One of the things about Project Mirai that would be cool to see in Hatsune Miku: Starry Party is the inclusion of non-Piapro Vocaloid characters, like Gumi Megpoid. The initial teaser trailer only shows the main six Crypton Future Media Vocaloid characters - Miku, Luka, Rin, Len, Kaito, and Meiko - as is fairly common for modern Miku games, but Project Mirai DX included Gumi's Nendoroid model as well. As Good Smile Company is publishing this game instead of Sega or Crypton, maybe we'll see some lesser-known Vocaloids making an appearance?

That's everything we know about Hatsune Miku: Starry Party so far. We'll keep our eyes peeled for any new information, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the Pocket Tactics Discord server. There are tons of upcoming Switch games and upcoming mobile games to add to your wishlists while we wait for 2027, too.