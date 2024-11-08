We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Haze Reverb tier list November 2024

Our Haze Reverb tier list ranks all the available characters in the game so you can narrow down which girls you want to join your team.

haze reverb tier list - key art showing a character during a cutscene
Haze Reverb 

Scroll down to see our Haze Reverb tier list which ranks every single character in the gacha game. Take to the field with up to nine teammates at a time, and fight against giant robotic enemies. There are plenty of roles and elements including ranged DPS, healer units, and much more to include in your team of choice, so we’re here to help.

Haze Reverb tier list

Here are all the characters ranked from S- down to C-tier.

Rank Character
S Aevati, Aishlica, Alice, Cynthia, Illya, Kokorokami, Lily, Loki, Morgan Le Fay, Ophelia, Xiaomeng, Zepar, Zhaowu
A Alvito, Chiaki, Efgenia, Farnese, Flovira, Future, Geiro, Genia, Isabella, Jenia, Lepani, Lina, Lulula, Nastya, Precio, Salati, Shaoyin, Suzuki, Vesper
B Alaita, Anan, Caroline, Celesia, Celine, Charlissa, Chenglian, Crim, Fleur, Flora, Gin, Gloria, Gourai, Hoshii, Hotarugusa, Hualian, Jacksui, Jenny, Julius, Kafka, Karen, Korowin, Kurobane, Lydia, Lyfa, Maria, Maybelle, Mittoshiva, Mizo, Mojun, Momo, Momoka, Rosalind, Senhaku, Shirogane, Stella, Suzu, Vega, Yanyanlo, Zofia
C Bolina, Caihua, Cephalis, Dolores, Flora, Franca, Hanakotoba, Hank, Huameng, Julia, Kinkura, Kuriyama, Lilith, Meika, Miromura Kinosuke, Odora, Rou, Shiranui, Skadi, Tenten, Tina, Uki
How to reroll in Haze Reverb

While Haze Reverb is a gacha game, we actually don’t recommend rerolling your entire account. While pulling on the first banner, you can reroll your pulls right there without having to set up a new account. This allows you to essentially pick which SSR, SR, and R units you want as you can keep going until you get your chosen character.

