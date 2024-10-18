It Takes Two recently hit 20 million sales, showing that the co-op game still maintains its popularity more than three years after its release in March 2021. It’s the third game from writer and director Josef Fares, the founder of Hazelight Studios. His previous two games were the critically acclaimed Brothers and A Way Out, both of which also emphasize co-operative play.

Thanks to both Fares’ and Hazelight’s X accounts, we know that the studio is gearing up to unveil yet another title. While details are obviously scarce, given the history of the development team, it feels safe to assume that it’s another multiplayer game, and considering we gave It Takes Two a nine in our It Takes Two Switch review following its arrival on the platform in November 2022, we can’t to see what this mystery game is.

After receiving “a lot of questions about the next game,” Fares took to X to share a tease about the project: “it is a BRAND NEW IP called S**** ******N. Can’t wait to show it soon.” Hazelight Studios shared the post with its own status, showing a picture with papers relating to the new game. From this, it’s clear that the publisher is EA Originals, though we know little about anything else.

Games like It Takes Two are special and in our interview with Fares back in November 2022, it became clear that the reason for its success is the passion from the team behind it. We also got to learn some neat little tidbits, including the fact that Pixar movies serve as a primary inspiration for the game.

We might know precious little about Hazelight Studios’ new game, but we can’t wait to find out what it is, and we certainly hope to see it on the Nintendo Switch 2. If you need a way to pass the time while waiting for the announcement, check out our picks for the best Switch games you can play right now.