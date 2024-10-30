While I can get my hands on Call of Duty on the go, I’m always looking for that ‘next thing’ in the shooter genre. If you’re like me and on the hunt for something new to play, then I think I’ve got your next skirmish lined up. Head On recently launched on the App Store, a fresh FPS game that focuses on small-scale battles with a twist – it’s all through the perspective of a cruddy bodycam.

I know FPS games that frame the fights through lo-fi tech aren’t exactly new. Head On is definitely riffing on Bodycam, the highly popular Unreal Engine 5 experience that rose up the Steam charts earlier this year. Yet, Head On’s bare-bones approach will likely strike a chord with those of you looking for some simple boots-on-the-ground action.

With a minimal HUD and a no-nonsense roster of weapons (there isn’t even melee), you can wield nearly anything from chunky assault rifles to nimble pistols. There’s only three core modes to throw down in: free-for-all, domination, and deathmatch.

The lack of more objective-orientated modes is a drawback, but for a quick burst of mobile multiplayer game thrills on the move, I’m willing to give it a pass. Head On’s real intensity is in how developer INSTA Games utilizes the bodycam premise. Getting shot repeatedly damages your line of sight, forcing you to line up targets through distorted scan lines and blaring static video.

There’s the option to fix this, as you can earn tokens bearing the game’s title. Run out of those, though, and well, it ain’t looking good. Yet, the constant shake of movement, head bobbing, and the warped fish-cam lens all work together to make firefights feel anxious. All I’ll say is, if you’re partial to a bit of motion sickness, get your vomit bags at the ready.

Head On’s time-to-kill is swift, too, drilling home just how fleeting your chances of success can be. Like most free mobile games, you’ll find the usual gauntlet of microtransactions, taking the form of weekly subscriptions or cosmetic purchases.

The game’s major drawback for me is the game’s awkward control scheme. It isn’t quite as streamlined as Call of Duty: Mobile or recent entries into the mobile space like Delta Force. I recommend using one of the best phone controllers around, if you can.

INSTA Games has been working to launch Head On since June according to the game’s App Store’s history, but it has just begun to receive major updates across the course of October.

