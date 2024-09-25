Go all-inclusive at The Marin with a free Hearthstone mini-set and season pass

If you’re a fan of Warcraft and card games, then boy – do we have a prize for you. We’re giving three lucky winners a code for a Hearthstone Battlegrounds Season Pass and mini set for free!

As you may know, the Traveling Travel Agency launched earlier in September, bringing a brand new set of cards and some exquisite artwork with it. The Marin is open for business and ready to welcome players to paradise. What better way to settle into your vacation in Hearthstone than with some extra goodies?

We’re offering three sets of a Battlegrounds Season Pass, which allows access to even more cosmetics and rewards, and the 30.4 mini set of supplemental cards to three winners, so you can make some excellent decks in this free-to-play game. Whether you’re a seasoned player, or just jumping in, you can download the card game on iOS and Android now.

We’re giving away three UK codes for a Hearthstone 30.4 mini set and a Battlegrounds Season Pass. Each winner will receive one of each code. Our giveaway runs from September 25 to the game’s release date on October 2, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways, then scroll down below to enter. Please note that only UK residents may enter, as these codes are region-locked. Here’s to a hand filled with good luck!

Need a hand figuring out which cards to use? Check out our list of the best Hearthstone decks. Plus, you can read our Hearthstone interview to celebrate the recent anniversary here for a look behind the scenes.