After 13 years of waiting, Hearthstone finally adds the Monk class

As part of BlizzCon 2026's opening ceremony, Hearthstone revealed that a brand-new class is set to join the game's roster in 2027 - the Monk. This was just one of the CCG's many announcements from the showcase, but it's one that fans have waited over a decade for.

The Monk is the third new Hearthstone class to join the game after its initial release in 2014, following Demon Hunter in 2020 and Death Knight in 2022. However, fans of the free mobile game have wanted this iconic WoW class to make an appearance since its inception, with Google Trends data showing the term 'Hearthstone Monk' spiking in September 2014. Comments on the Monk's reveal trailer further prove this, stating, "I remember watching Monk in Hearthstone concept videos over a decade ago" and "all is forgiven for taking so long, the important thing is that you did it."

As Hearthstone's BlizzCon announcements have mostly focused on the newest set, Reign of the Black Empire, and the return of Hearthstone eSports to the convention, we don't have a lot of information about the Monk class to go on just yet. We do know that the class is set to launch in March 2027 alongside a new expansion - likely themed around Pandaria - and rotation, and that the class's hero is called Chen Stormstout. Blizzard describes the class as "agile and adaptable," but gives no further hints as to how the class will play, what its hero power is, or what its class keyword will be.

Since the Hearthstone community has been calling for a Monk class for over a decade now, there are tons of fan-made cards, hero powers, and heroes out there to explore. I wonder just how accurate these fan concepts were, or whether the Hearthstone team ends up drawing any inspiration from them. There's also the concern of whether Monk will be able to live up to the hype that it's garnered over the game's history, or if it will simply fall flat in comparison to player expectations.

How do you think Hearthstone's Monk class will play? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and get the latest news from BlizzCon 2026 - like the Diablo V release date - from our sister site, PCGamesN.