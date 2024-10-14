Less than a week after its reveal, Blizzard leaked the upcoming Hearthstone expansion’s entire card list, revealing the details of The Great Dark Beyond to mobile CCG fans worldwide. Despite the blunder, the game’s regularly scheduled reveal timeline is underway, giving each of the new cards their time in the spotlight.

Hearthstone’s newest expansion, The Great Dark Beyond, is a fresh take on the ten-year-old Warcraft-inspired mobile card game, taking the brawl to outer space for the first time. While this year’s existing expansions have focused on returning characters and revisiting mechanics to celebrate a decade of fun, 2024’s third set has its eyes set firmly on the future, introducing a new minion type, keyword, and early access Tavern Brawl event.

The Great Dark Beyond’s story follows the Draenei, a space-faring group of exiles exploring the cosmos and fleeing the Burning Legion, who destroyed their home planet. They are Hearthstone’s new permanent minion type, adding another layer of synergy to play with. Alongside the Draenei are their Starships, the featured keyword for the set. Play down starship pieces during the match to build towards launching a huge Starship of your own.

When is the Hearthstone The Great Dark Beyond release date?

The Great Dark Beyond expansion goes live in Hearthstone on November 5, 2024. You can log in right now to get the free neutral legendary, Nexus-Prince Shaffar, ahead of the set’s release.

Plus, from October 29 to November 5, you can take part in the first-ever pre-release Tavern Brawl and open your The Great Dart Beyond packs a week early to test them out. You can get packs either by pre-purchasing the expansion Mega Bundle or from community drops on Twitch.

