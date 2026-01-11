Before you can adopt cats or dogs, Heartopia's animals need rescuing. I hate to see their little hungry faces, so I tear through the town looking for their feeding troughs, but it can be a touch difficult to find them. If you're like me and need to make friends with pixelated cuties, we've got the scoop on all their favorite foods, weather events, and where you can feed them. It's time to show that, outside of dressing up and furnishing your house, you can be a responsible adult.

That being said, if you do want a little more cash to fill your boots with outfits and furniture pieces, we recommend some Heartopia codes, which are of vital importance to those of us unwilling or unable to shell out real money on currency. We also have a Heartopia review, in case you want to read what we liked most about the game!

Here's everything in our Heartopia animals guide:

What are Heartopia animals?

Heartopia's animals are wild creatures living off the land in various areas of the town. From pandas to capybaras, there's a range of cute and adorable guys to make friends with - only, they're struggling for food a bit, so it's your job to find food troughs and put in their favorite tasty bites.

The eight wild animals currently in the game are:

Alpacas

Bunnies

Capybaras

Ferrets

Foxes

Pandas

Sea Otters

Silka Deer

While caring for the animals isn't one of the official Heartopia hobbies, it can net you some cool rewards and is just a very adorable time, since you can start playing with them after you feed them for the first time.

Heartopia animal troughs locations

Finding troughs to start becoming friends with the little guys isn't so easy, as the game only lets you track the trough after you have discovered it for the first time. Luckily, we've done the hard part for you, so allow us to show you a map and provide you with short descriptions in case you're lost.

Alpaca trough

Head to the southern part of the Flower Fields, near where the giant yellow duck is. The Alpaca trough is on top of the hill that leads down to the puzzle area and beach. It's one of the biggest troughs, so it's hard to miss.

Bunny trough

Head to plot number two and walk on the path towards town. The trough is just off to one side of that path, but it's not too far off the beaten track.

Capybara trough

You should see the capybara trough when you complete your first quest to get Flawless Fluorite, as it's just opposite the first Fluorite location. If you're lost, look for the base of the hill in that area - it's a pile of stones on the left-hand side as you face it.

Ferret trough

Head to the northernmost windmill and turn right twice at the top of the hill it sits on. The trough is a little tree stump just before the benches nearby.

Fox trough

Found near the middle of the Flower Fields, the Fox's trough sits at the base of the hill that houses the southern-most windmill, opposite some cute heart-themed swings you can sit on.

Panda trough

Head to the place where you find Cassie in the Jump Puzzle area of the forest. Where you would take the stairs to see her, look to the right about 90 degrees, and you'll see a small pile of bamboo where you can place food for the pandas.

Sea Otter trough

The sea otter trough is on top of a rock in the harbor area. It should be pretty visible, but if you're stuck, head to the blue boat-style seating and check the rock nearby.

Silka Deer trough

You can find the trough for Silka Deer opposite the bank of a lake in the jungle area. Once you reach the lake bank, look back towards the path and see the trough on a slightly raised part of the environment, just past the path.

Heartopia animals' favorite foods and weather

Making sure you feed the animals their favorite foods at the right time can make a big impact on your friendship with each species. Below, we've collected all the data we could currently find on the wild animals' favorite food and weather for feeding time.

Here's every Heartopia animal's favorite food and weather:

Animal Favorite weather Favorite food(s) Alpaca Sunny Blueberry Bunny Sunny Carrot, weed Capybara Wet Tomato, raspberry Ferret Wet Egg, Sea Bass Fox Sunny Meat, European Perch Panda Wet Apple, bamboo Sea Otter Wet Common shrimp, Oriental shrimp Silka Deer Sunny Branch

There you have it - hopefully you're making some furry (and in some cases slimy) friends all over Heartopia!