Heartopia codes January 2026

Need a little something extra to help get you going? These Heartopia codes can get you some extra currency and items to use for a little boost. Get some cute clothing, fresh furniture sets, or even new seeds to plant in your garden.

Heartopia is definitely shaping up to be one of the best gacha games of the year due to its adorable style and low-stakes gameplay, so we recommend you grab these codes and give it a go.

Here are all of the new Heartopia codes:

Specialgift0103 - 300 moonlight crystals

- 300 moonlight crystals Heartopia0108 - 300 moonlight crystals

- 300 moonlight crystals mylittlepony - 300 moonlight crystals

- 300 moonlight crystals Crystals - free rewards

How do I redeem Heartopia codes?

While most of us can't access the game yet, there's a Chinese version that has been around for a while, which shows us how we can redeem codes.

Open up Heartopia

Head to the settings menu

Choose the 'General' option

Click 'Redeem Code'

Paste or type in a code one at a time, then hit redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Heartopia codes?

These codes come from the game's development team at XD Games. They're specific strings of numbers and letters that relate to the game's updates, release, and collaborations, and give you some items to use in the game, including currencies.