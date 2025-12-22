Heartopia is about to be my next cozy game obsession, and it's nearly here

Cozy life sim fans, prepare to find your next hyperfixation, because XD Games has finally announced the Heartopia release date. This adorable game blends slow-life philosophy with charming visuals and stylish fashion, and I can't wait to dive in.

Much like other staples of the genre, Heartopia lets you design and dress up your avatar, build friendships and explore romance with townsfolk, and customize your living space to match your personal style. Everything plays out in real time, encouraging you to savor the small moments, like a conversation over coffee or a shared routine.

After two successful closed beta tests, Heartopia is launching across iOS and Android, making it the perfect portable pick for those quiet moments in life. It's also coming to Steam at a later date, so we're hoping for Steam Deck compatibility as the final icing on the cake.

When is the Heartopia release date?

Heartopia releases on iOS and Android on January 7, 2026. You can pre-order the game on the App Store and pre-register on Google Play now. If you're planning to jump in on PC, you can also pre-register with your email address on the official website and wishlist the game on Steam.

What are the Heartopia pre-registration rewards?

Unlike other free mobile games, Heartopia's pre-registration reward system isn't based on reaching a set number of users. Instead, everyone who pre-registers will receive:

4k gold

20 wishing stars

400 moonlight crystals

60 exhibition passes

Plus, if you made a character during either of the closed beta tests, you'll also receive a Blueberry Crossbody Bag cosmetic. If you reached level 18 or higher during the closed beta, you can expect a Star Mascot Head cosmetic, too.

That's everything you need to know about the Heartopia release date. While you wait for the big day, make sure to check out our lists of the best cozy games and the best mobile games next for some more relaxing adventures.