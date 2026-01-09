All Heartopia hobbies and how to unlock and upgrade them

Welcome to your new, slow-paced life where Heartopia hobbies are how you can spend your time. While some unlock during the game's tutorial, it's up to you when you unlock the rest, and which you upgrade first. Will you fish for days, or watch some birds, or cook a feast?

You can also use the new Heartopia codes for some free items in the game, including currency to get clothing and hairstyles.

How many hobbies are there in Heartopia?

So far, there are seven hobbies in Heartopia. These are:

Gardening

This allows you to sow, grow, and harvest plants and vegetables. You can then sell them for cash.

Fishing

Fishing lets you catch fish in the rivers and ponds using your fishing rod. You can sell them for cash in-game or display them in tanks.

Insect catching

Similar to fishing, insect catching allows you to catch bugs and critters with a bubble net by launching a bubble at them.

Birdwatching

Looking for a less-active hobby? Birdwatching lets you watch the bird life in Heartopia and find out interesting facts.

Cooking

If you're a foodie, then cooking is for you - whip up some delectable meals and get experience points for it.

Cat care

One of two pet-related hobbies is cat care, all about looking after your feline friends.

Dog care

Not a cat person? Dog care may be for you, then. Get yourself a Heartopian's best friend and treat them well.

More hobbies may come to the game in the future, as it won't take us long to max all of these out during our time in the adorable game.

How do I unlock more Heartopia hobbies?

The first hobby you unlock is fishing, as the NPC Vanya visits your home and gives you a rod. You have to use your first Hobby Expansion Ticket on this.

The next one you can unlock is Gardening. In a similar situation, Blanc, the gardening mentor NPC, appears and gifts you a watering can. You need to use your next Ticket on unlocking this one, too. Blanc also gives you a bunch of tomato seeds and some planter boxes to get you going.

The rest of the available hobbies unlock at certain levels. At Developer level six, you can choose between Insect Catching, Cooking, or Birdwatching. At Developer level 12, you can then unlock Cat and Dog Care.

To unlock these, you need a Hobby Expansion Ticket and to speak to the corresponding NPC for that hobby. You get quests for these when you level up as a Developer, so you can easily find them. The Expansion Tickets come as a reward for specific quests, too, and are quite rare, so you may need to work for a while before you can unlock a new hobby.

How do I upgrade my hobbies in Heartopia?

Once you're on your way to being a master fisher, cook, or gardener, you'll notice that as you perform actions related to the hobby, you gain points. These go toward unlocking new levels, so you can upgrade your hobby.

When you get enough points, you can see your total at the bottom of the screen of each hobby's page - you can upgrade it using a Hobby Upgrade Ticket. You can earn these through Developer level upgrades, progressing your Collections, and completing town-based missions. The higher the level, the higher the requirement for Upgrade Tickets.