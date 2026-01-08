We're here to tell you how to change your hair in Heartopia. As you complete quests and pull on the in-game gacha banners, your inventory will fill up with clothing and accessories you can try out. To do that, you'll need to head to a specific place.

How do I change my hair in Heartopia?

If you're not happy with the cut and color your character has - I understand, the original swatches are a little boring - you can change it at the clothing store. You may need to complete the beginner quest of helping the shopkeeper unpack before you can use the mirror, but we found you could access it very early on.

Here's how to change your hair in Heartopia:

Enter the clothing shop

Head upstairs

Approach the mirrors

Click the interact button

Change up your hair, brows, skin, and more!

How do I get more hairstyles and colors?

Heartopia has a huge catalogue of hairstyles, colors, eyebrows, clothes - you name it. You can unlock more hairstyles through the multiple gacha banners and through purchasing them in the store using coins or wishing stars.