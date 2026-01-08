How to change your hair in Heartopia

If you’re confused about how to change your hair in Heartopia, look no further than our handy guide below.

heartopia hair - a character outside the clothing store
Heartopia 

We're here to tell you how to change your hair in Heartopia. As you complete quests and pull on the in-game gacha banners, your inventory will fill up with clothing and accessories you can try out. To do that, you'll need to head to a specific place.

If you need a little help getting started or have already spent all your currency, you can get new Heartopia codes from our guide for extra in-game freebies, including moonlight crystals, food, and wishing stars.

Heartopia hair - a character standing in front of chairs and mirrors

How do I change my hair in Heartopia?

If you're not happy with the cut and color your character has - I understand, the original swatches are a little boring - you can change it at the clothing store. You may need to complete the beginner quest of helping the shopkeeper unpack before you can use the mirror, but we found you could access it very early on.

Here's how to change your hair in Heartopia:

  • Enter the clothing shop
  • Head upstairs
  • Approach the mirrors
  • Click the interact button
  • Change up your hair, brows, skin, and more!

All the heartopia hair options in the customization menu

How do I get more hairstyles and colors?

Heartopia has a huge catalogue of hairstyles, colors, eyebrows, clothes - you name it. You can unlock more hairstyles through the multiple gacha banners and through purchasing them in the store using coins or wishing stars.

