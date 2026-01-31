Cuddle up with Heartopia's My Little Pony collab this Valentine's Day

Few things are more delightful in this world than when two of your passions come together to provide fresh joy. The long-rumored Heartopia x My Little Pony collab is coming, and it's shaping up to be a banger, joining the collaboration hall of fame by offering a huge quest, new activities, collections, and outfits. All this, and more, will be on your phone on an auspicious day: February 14, also known, of course, as Valentine's Day. Even though I don't have a date, I won't be bored this year, at least.

XD Games will unveil more details of the specifics of the outfits and collections next week, but what we know for now is that there'll be a week of pre-event madness starting on February 7, where you can complete daily puzzles to win prizes, like MLP x Heartopia animal costumes, exhibition tickets, and more. After that, the quest becomes available, where My Little Pony's Tree of Life comes to Heartopia's Whale Island. It's your job to reawaken the tree and organize its safe return to Equestria in order to grab rewards, which should be a lot of fun and suitably adorable.

This comes alongside Heartopia's first new season, Winter Frost Season Fashionwave, which runs from January 31 until March 13. Among other things, the season will bring ice-skating into the game, including allowing you to build an ice rink in your house, and will provide all kinds of winter-related tools and cosmetics. Artwork suggests there'll be skis, penguin-themed items, and - finally - big winter coats, which is welcome news, as I was beginning to feel a little bit silly running around the snow in my tank top. We also imagine there'll be a fresh helping of Heartopia codes.

As part of further winter celebrations, you'll also be able to build, or become, a snowman, so you can scare your friends and make the town look even prettier. Plus, to celebrate the start of the season, Heartopia is hosting a week of concerts in-game. You can meet other players at the concert venue to find musical acts, fireworks, and stalls selling limited items. I think this is going to be cute, and it's nice to see the game lean into its theme of community. It's only available for the first week of the new season, so go now and enjoy.

We'll update you when we have more intel about the specifics of the My Little Pony puzzles and outfits, of course, but there's plenty of fun to be had in the game now, as you can read about in our Heartopia review. I hope the collaboration goes well, because I want to see many more fun collabs within the game eventually. Maybe this is the new Fortnite, bringing together everything under the sun. What would you like to see? Join us over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server to speculate.