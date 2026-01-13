All Heartopia recipes and how to unlock them

Heartopia recipes let you show off your chef skills to your friends, refill your energy, and make money, but how do you get them?

Heartopia recipes: Daz's Heartopia character proudly holding a salad in their pastel kitchen
Heartopia 

Cooking tasty meals and sweet treats is just one of the many hobbies you can pick up in this cozy game, but Heartopia recipes can be hard to come by if you don't know where to look. In this guide, we've listed every available recipe, as well as how to get them and how to unlock cooking.

If you're running low on supplies or just love a good freebie, head to our Heartopia codes guide next. XD Games is pretty generous with its gifts, so it's always worth checking to see if you can grab some free ingredients for your next culinary adventure.

Here's everything in our Heartopia recipes guide:

Heartopia recipes: A screenshot of a player's available recipes in Heartopia with a PT logo in the top right corner

All Heartopia recipes

With an abundance of wild fruits, farmable produce, and fish to collect, Heartopia is filled with over 30 cooking recipes to turn your hard work into cash. You can also share your creations with friends to restock on energy or display them in your house as decor.

Unlocking all of the Heartopia recipes takes a lot of grinding, and you're not meant to be able to complete them all in a couple of days, so we'll add more information to each recipe as we unlock them and try them out for ourselves.

Here are all of the Heartopia recipes:

Recipe name Cooking level requirement Ingredients Variants
Afternoon Tea Seven TBC TBC
Apple Pie Five TBC TBC
Baked Eggplant w/ Meat Nine TBC TBC
Bizarre Drink One Use any ingredients to follow any drink recipe and fail the QTE N/A
Bizarre Food One Use any ingredients to follow any food recipe and fail the QTE N/A
Black Truffle Cream Pasta Three TBC TBC
Candlelight Dinner Nine TBC TBC
Carrot Cake Five TBC TBC
Cheese Cake Two One cheese, one milk, and one wheat N/A
Cheese Shrimp Stuffed Crab 13 TBC TBC
Coffee Two Four coffee beans or three coffee beans and one milk Latte (2x coffee beans and 2x milk)
Corn Soup Five TBC TBC
Crayfish Sashimi Eight TBC TBC
Deluxe Seafood Platter Six TBC TBC
Exquisite Afternoon Tea 12 TBC TBC
Fish & Chips Two Two of any fish and two potatoes N/A
Grilled Mushroom Two Four of any mushrooms
  • Grilled Button Mushroom (4x button mushroom)
  • Grilled Oyster Mushroom (4x oyster mushroom)
  • Grilled Penny Bun (4x penny bun mushroom)
    • Grilled Shiitake (4x shiitake)
House Salad One Two of any vegetable (including tomatoes) N/A
Meat Burger Eight TBC TBC
Meat Sauce Pasta Four TBC TBC
Mellow Black Tea 11 TBC TBC
Milkshake 11 TBC TBC
Mixed Jam One Four of any fruit (including tomatoes)
  • Apple Jam (4x apples)
  • Blueberry Jam (4x blueberries)
  • Grape Jam (4x grapes)
  • Mandarin Jam (4x mandarin)
  • Pineapple Jam (4x pineapples)
  • Raspberry Jam (4x raspberries)
  • Strawberry Jam (4x strawberries)
    • Tomato Sauce (4x tomatoes)
Picnic Set Seven TBC TBC
Rustic Ratatouille Three TBC TBC
Refreshing Green Tea 12 TBC TBC
Seafood Pizza Four TBC TBC
Seafood Risotto Three TBC TBC
Shrimp Avocado Cup 13 TBC TBC
Smoked Fish Bagel Two One of any fish, one cheese, one of any vegetable (including tomatoes and wheat), and one wheat N/A
Steamed King Crab Ten TBC TBC
Tiramisu Six TBC TBC

How do I unlock cooking in Heartopia?

Cooking is one of the various Heartopia hobbies that you can choose from to fill your spare time. The cooking mentor is Massimo, so when it's time to unlock a hobby, go and speak to him outside his restaurant to get started on your culinary journey.

Heartopia recipes: A screenshot of the recipes section of Massimoo's shop in Heartopia with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I get more Heartopia recipes?

You can buy more Heartopia recipes, as well as various ingredients and blueprints for kitchen furniture, from Massimo's cooking shop. Simply speak to him after you've unlocked the hobby to browse his store. However, you have to level up your cooking skills to access new recipes, so make sure to dedicate time to making delicious dishes for you and your friends to enjoy.

