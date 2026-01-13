All Heartopia recipes and how to unlock them

Cooking tasty meals and sweet treats is just one of the many hobbies you can pick up in this cozy game, but Heartopia recipes can be hard to come by if you don't know where to look. In this guide, we've listed every available recipe, as well as how to get them and how to unlock cooking.

If you're running low on supplies or just love a good freebie, head to our Heartopia codes guide next. XD Games is pretty generous with its gifts, so it's always worth checking to see if you can grab some free ingredients for your next culinary adventure.

Here's everything in our Heartopia recipes guide:

All Heartopia recipes

With an abundance of wild fruits, farmable produce, and fish to collect, Heartopia is filled with over 30 cooking recipes to turn your hard work into cash. You can also share your creations with friends to restock on energy or display them in your house as decor.

Unlocking all of the Heartopia recipes takes a lot of grinding, and you're not meant to be able to complete them all in a couple of days, so we'll add more information to each recipe as we unlock them and try them out for ourselves.

Here are all of the Heartopia recipes:

Recipe name Cooking level requirement Ingredients Variants Afternoon Tea Seven TBC TBC Apple Pie Five TBC TBC Baked Eggplant w/ Meat Nine TBC TBC Bizarre Drink One Use any ingredients to follow any drink recipe and fail the QTE N/A Bizarre Food One Use any ingredients to follow any food recipe and fail the QTE N/A Black Truffle Cream Pasta Three TBC TBC Candlelight Dinner Nine TBC TBC Carrot Cake Five TBC TBC Cheese Cake Two One cheese, one milk, and one wheat N/A Cheese Shrimp Stuffed Crab 13 TBC TBC Coffee Two Four coffee beans or three coffee beans and one milk Latte (2x coffee beans and 2x milk) Corn Soup Five TBC TBC Crayfish Sashimi Eight TBC TBC Deluxe Seafood Platter Six TBC TBC Exquisite Afternoon Tea 12 TBC TBC Fish & Chips Two Two of any fish and two potatoes N/A Grilled Mushroom Two Four of any mushrooms Grilled Button Mushroom (4x button mushroom)

Grilled Oyster Mushroom (4x oyster mushroom)

Grilled Penny Bun (4x penny bun mushroom) Grilled Shiitake (4x shiitake)

House Salad One Two of any vegetable (including tomatoes) N/A Meat Burger Eight TBC TBC Meat Sauce Pasta Four TBC TBC Mellow Black Tea 11 TBC TBC Milkshake 11 TBC TBC Mixed Jam One Four of any fruit (including tomatoes) Apple Jam (4x apples)

Blueberry Jam (4x blueberries)

Grape Jam (4x grapes)

Mandarin Jam (4x mandarin)

Pineapple Jam (4x pineapples)

Raspberry Jam (4x raspberries)

Strawberry Jam (4x strawberries) Tomato Sauce (4x tomatoes)

Picnic Set Seven TBC TBC Rustic Ratatouille Three TBC TBC Refreshing Green Tea 12 TBC TBC Seafood Pizza Four TBC TBC Seafood Risotto Three TBC TBC Shrimp Avocado Cup 13 TBC TBC Smoked Fish Bagel Two One of any fish, one cheese, one of any vegetable (including tomatoes and wheat), and one wheat N/A Steamed King Crab Ten TBC TBC Tiramisu Six TBC TBC

How do I unlock cooking in Heartopia?

Cooking is one of the various Heartopia hobbies that you can choose from to fill your spare time. The cooking mentor is Massimo, so when it's time to unlock a hobby, go and speak to him outside his restaurant to get started on your culinary journey.

How do I get more Heartopia recipes?

You can buy more Heartopia recipes, as well as various ingredients and blueprints for kitchen furniture, from Massimo's cooking shop. Simply speak to him after you've unlocked the hobby to browse his store. However, you have to level up your cooking skills to access new recipes, so make sure to dedicate time to making delicious dishes for you and your friends to enjoy.