All Heartopia recipes and how to unlock them

Cooking tasty meals and sweet treats is just one of the many hobbies you can pick up in this cozy game, but Heartopia recipes can be hard to come by if you don't know where to look. In this guide, we've listed every available recipe, as well as how to get them and how to unlock cooking.
Here's everything in our Heartopia recipes guide:
All Heartopia recipes
With an abundance of wild fruits, farmable produce, and fish to collect, Heartopia is filled with over 30 cooking recipes to turn your hard work into cash. You can also share your creations with friends to restock on energy or display them in your house as decor.
Unlocking all of the Heartopia recipes takes a lot of grinding, and you're not meant to be able to complete them all in a couple of days, so we'll add more information to each recipe as we unlock them and try them out for ourselves.
Here are all of the Heartopia recipes:
|Recipe name
|Cooking level requirement
|Ingredients
|Variants
|Afternoon Tea
|Seven
|TBC
|TBC
|Apple Pie
|Five
|TBC
|TBC
|Baked Eggplant w/ Meat
|Nine
|TBC
|TBC
|Bizarre Drink
|One
|Use any ingredients to follow any drink recipe and fail the QTE
|N/A
|Bizarre Food
|One
|Use any ingredients to follow any food recipe and fail the QTE
|N/A
|Black Truffle Cream Pasta
|Three
|TBC
|TBC
|Candlelight Dinner
|Nine
|TBC
|TBC
|Carrot Cake
|Five
|TBC
|TBC
|Cheese Cake
|Two
|One cheese, one milk, and one wheat
|N/A
|Cheese Shrimp Stuffed Crab
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|Coffee
|Two
|Four coffee beans or three coffee beans and one milk
|Latte (2x coffee beans and 2x milk)
|Corn Soup
|Five
|TBC
|TBC
|Crayfish Sashimi
|Eight
|TBC
|TBC
|Deluxe Seafood Platter
|Six
|TBC
|TBC
|Exquisite Afternoon Tea
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|Fish & Chips
|Two
|Two of any fish and two potatoes
|N/A
|Grilled Mushroom
|Two
|Four of any mushrooms
|
|House Salad
|One
|Two of any vegetable (including tomatoes)
|N/A
|Meat Burger
|Eight
|TBC
|TBC
|Meat Sauce Pasta
|Four
|TBC
|TBC
|Mellow Black Tea
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|Milkshake
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|Mixed Jam
|One
|Four of any fruit (including tomatoes)
|
|Picnic Set
|Seven
|TBC
|TBC
|Rustic Ratatouille
|Three
|TBC
|TBC
|Refreshing Green Tea
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|Seafood Pizza
|Four
|TBC
|TBC
|Seafood Risotto
|Three
|TBC
|TBC
|Shrimp Avocado Cup
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|Smoked Fish Bagel
|Two
|One of any fish, one cheese, one of any vegetable (including tomatoes and wheat), and one wheat
|N/A
|Steamed King Crab
|Ten
|TBC
|TBC
|Tiramisu
|Six
|TBC
|TBC
How do I unlock cooking in Heartopia?
Cooking is one of the various Heartopia hobbies that you can choose from to fill your spare time. The cooking mentor is Massimo, so when it's time to unlock a hobby, go and speak to him outside his restaurant to get started on your culinary journey.
How do I get more Heartopia recipes?
You can buy more Heartopia recipes, as well as various ingredients and blueprints for kitchen furniture, from Massimo's cooking shop. Simply speak to him after you've unlocked the hobby to browse his store. However, you have to level up your cooking skills to access new recipes, so make sure to dedicate time to making delicious dishes for you and your friends to enjoy.