Heartopia review - The Sims x Animal Crossing game we've been waiting for

Verdict A beautiful and whimsical world of fashion and furniture, Heartopia is a fantastic cozy game, but it may not be for everyone due to the gacha system and some janky controls.

I'm as skeptical as the next person about gacha games and whether they really need to exist or not. I'd much rather just pay outright for a game, but I'll admit that I'm no better than any other gacha fool when it comes to Heartopia, one of the first major mobile game releases of 2026. It takes a special game to make me forget I'm getting tricked by Big Game, but the magic of Astralis is exactly that.

Heartopia is a delightfully quaint little game and is the current obsession of cozy gamers everywhere. From the very beginning, you get creative control over just about everything in your life - from choosing your own cute cottage, to mix-and-matching the trendy styles at the store. Then you get to pick out the vehicle of your dreams and jet around the map, discovering the charming town and ruggedly beautiful forest, to describe just a couple of locations. The game looks great and artistically reminds me of Coral Island, one of my favorite Steam Deck games.

Your objective, apart from having fun, is to increase your D.G. Membership level, which steadily unlocks more of the game as you go. Through your level, you'll see an expansion of your house plots, unlock recipes to build new furniture, and get into a variety of Heartopia hobbies - including a very cute birdwatching one, which we haven't seen done before in many games of this genre. It's like a blend of The Sims and Animal Crossing, with all the best traits of both rolled into one. Ultimately, the story of the game lies in uncovering the secret powers that brought you to the town in the first place: Astralis. Think of your classic chosen-one scenario.

What makes Heartopia such a good game is that it feels so warm. Alongside its vibrant graphics and sweet soundtrack, it has gameplay elements that set it apart. It's a multiplayer game, but not only can you add your IRL friends, but other players walk around the town too, giving you an opportunity to send gifts and postcards to strangers who pass by. Chance connections can have knock-on effects, as other players can choose to water and fertilize your crops for free. It pays to be friendly.

Even the gacha feels comfortable, as you can absolutely play without it. Heartopia's gacha system is based on outfit and housing options, which, while cute, are totally optional. I've found just as many cute clothes in each section of the paid currency and free currency sections of the store. The game is generous, giving out paid currencies too, especially with Heartopia codes from the developer, which have already been popping up at regular intervals.

The only negative thing I have to say about Heartopia is that its controls don't feel fully optimized. This is certainly true on PC - since the controls are a carbon copy of the mobile version, which doesn't translate well - but even on my phone, I've been having some problems.

This is mainly due to the small screen. The jump button is a little too close to the action button, and sometimes it's hard to get to grips with the controls for different mechanics like fishing and furniture-arranging. With any luck, updates will answer our control-related prayers, and the upcoming Steam release will bring more optimization to the PC version. Perhaps we'll even see it reach Steam Deck verification, and we'll be able to play it on some of the best handheld consoles.

Despite a few kinks, Heartopia is a wonderful time, and immerses me wholly in daily tasks for Vanya or finding Oak-Oak for that classic Heartopia Roaming Oak Timber. Now that you know what's going down in Heartopia, there's only one thing left to do: grab all your pals and start your new magical life on iOS, Android, and PC.