How to find Roaming Oak Timber in Heartopia

If you're as engrossed in XD's cozy life simulator as I am, you may want to up your decoration game using Heartopia's Roaming Oak Timber, a resource that is as valuable as it is sparing. We're here to let you know the latest on how to unlock, gather, and use it. Get ready to go hunting for Oak-Oak!

If you want to get even more ahead in the game, make sure you're using all the Heartopia codes you can get your hands on. Roaming Oak Timber might be mysterious, but we also have more content for solving the game's more unintentional mysteries, like unlocking Heartopia's home plots and Heartopia's hobbies.

How do I unlock Roaming Oak Timber?

After reaching D.G Member level 6, you'll receive a mysterious letter from someone in town, asking you to meet them in the northeastern corner of the map. It turns out that - spoiler - Mr. Moped himself, Andrew, wants you to find out what you can about Astralis, the magical force that brought you to Heartopia.

The resulting quest is called Astralis in Forest, and you've got to complete it to learn about and unlock Oak-Oak, the source of Roaming Oak Timber. Ranger Cassie will inform you that Oak-Oak is stuck, and you must free him by axing the roots that keep him tied to the ground. Those roots earn you your first three pieces of Roaming Oak Timber, and after that, Cassie and Patti will talk to you to let you know about the origins of their friendship with Oak-Oak, and more importantly, that you can find him once per day at a spot on the island.

How do I find Roaming Oak Timber?

This part might be a little bit more difficult. As far as we know, Oak-Oak could appear anywhere on the map, provided that trees can grow there - so it's unlikely he'll be in town. His position will change daily, meaning that there's no way of knowing where he'll be. This means it's up to you and your good old-fashioned moped to traverse the island and scope him out. The rewards will be worth it, though, as you get three pieces of timber per day to use on crafting cool furniture.

What can I use Roaming Oak Timber for?

Roaming Oak Timber is primarily used for crafting outdoor furniture pieces, which can be expensive to get your hands on otherwise. It's also used for other garden decorations. In order to plant trees on your plot, for example, you will need Oak-Oak's help, and we think that no garden is really complete until it has some foliage.

It's worth trying to find Oak-Oak every day, so that when you come to decorate your garden, you don't have to wait a further five days to grab all the Roaming Oak Timber that you need. If you start now, you can save time later!