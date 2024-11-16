Heaven Burns Red tier list November 2024

If you’re struggling to rise above your opponents, our Heaven Burns Red tier list is here to help you find your ideal character in Wright Flyer Studios’ turn-based RPG. With over 40 characters to choose from, the game gives you plenty of choice during the heat of battle. We’ve ranked each character available, so stick with us to see what they land in our tier list.

Heaven Burns Red tier list

Here is our Heaven Burns Red tier list, which ranks each character from SS-tier down to C-tier. While this tier list is informed by the game’s changing meta, bear in mind that this purely advisory. If your favorite character is lower down, don’t worry, as new updates to the game could change their position in the future.

Here’s our Heaven Burns Red tier list:

Tier Heaven Burns Red character SS Karen Asakura, Ichigo Minase, Kozue Hiiragi, Seika Higuchi S Isuzu Ooshima, Iva Von Yamawaki, Satomi Kura A Ichiko Ooshima, Chie Sugawara, Li Yingxia, Vritika Balakrishnan, Niina Ooshima, Sumomo Minase, Ruka Kayamori, Yuki Izumi, Byakko, Muua Ooshima, Miya Kiryu, Irene Redmayne, Megumi Aikawa B Yuina Shirakawa, Yayoi Bungo, Hisame Ogasahara, Adelheid Kanzaki, Miko Tenne, Carole Reaper, Yotusha Ooshima C Monaka Tsukishiro, Tsuka Tojo, Erika Aoi, Tama Kunimi, Charolotta Skopovskaya, Maria de Angelis, Mari Satsuki, Minori Ooshima

How do I get more characters in Heaven Burns Red?

Heaven Burns Red contains gacha game elements, which are handy for re-rolling characters and improving your odds during skirmishes. This is essential for crafting a team of six characters. You can purchase re-rolls with your hard-earned cash through the in-game shop, however, there is a guaranteed way to get yourself an SS-tier character from the start:

Launch Heaven Burns Red on your device

Complete the tutorial and claim your introductory rewards

After this, you can either use 20 summons to acquire an SS character by chance or continue into Chapter 3 with 50 summons and an SS ticket

Choose your preferred option, but we recommend the latter

How many characters are there in Heaven Burns Red?

Currently, there are 48 characters split into eight factions in Heaven Burns Red. The developer is likely to add more characters in the future alongside new content updates.

