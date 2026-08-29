Heavyweight Fishing codes August 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Heavyweight Fishing codes for free cash, crystals, and tickets to aid your goliath sea adventure.

Heavyweight Fishing codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing by the ocean with a fishing rod that looks like a tree branch
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Heavyweight Fishing codes to grab some extra help as you set out on the seven seas to catch the biggest creatures known (and unknown) to man from the depths. This isn't for the faint of heart, so make sure you're prepared before you head out.

We look for new Heavyweight Fishing codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in the next time you need to upgrade your kit for a big catch.

Here are all the new Heavyweight Fishing codes:

  • 33MVisits - rewards (requires level 50) (new!)
  • 31MVisits - rewards (requires level 50)
  • 32MVisits - rewards (requires level 50)
  • 13KActives - rewards (requires level 200)
  • Taiji - rewards (requires level 500)
  • 49KLikes - rewards (requires level 20)
  • 48KLikes - rewards (requires level 20)
  • 47KLikes - rewards (requires level 20)
  • 46KLikes - rewards (requires level 20)
  • 30MVisits - rewards (requires level 50)

While you're here, use our master list of Roblox codes to grab tons of freebies across the best Roblox games out there.

Heavyweight Fishing codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot, the Code button on the left hand side, and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Heavyweight Fishing codes?

Redeeming Heavyweight Fishing codes is really simple, especially as you can skip the tutorial. All you have to do is:

  • Open Heavyweight Fishing in Roblox
  • Skip the tutorial, if you haven't finished it already
  • Tap the Code button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Heavyweight Fishing Trello?

Yes, there is a Heavyweight Fishing Trello board. It's a fantastic resource if you're looking for more information on the game's NPCs, traits, islands, rods, and more. You can find it by clicking here.

Heavyweight Fishing codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Heavyweight Fishing Discord server?

There are actually two Heavyweight Fishing Discord servers. The server linked on the game's Roblox page, which you can click here to join, is the main server, but it's only in Vietnamese. If you want to join the English-language server, you can click here instead.

How do I get more Heavyweight Fishing codes?

The easiest way to get more Heavyweight Fishing codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server does have a codes channel, but it lists every single code that has ever existed, so the information isn't the most accurate. While you focus on reeling in the next big monster from the depths, let us find and verify all the working codes for you.

Expired codes:

  • 29MVisits
  • 28MVisits
  • 27MVisits
  • SorryForShutdown
  • 9KActives
  • InfnanLOL
  • UIBUG
  • 367BUG
  • 45KLikes
  • BigUPD
  • 23MVisits
  • 24MVisits
  • 25MVisits
  • 26MVisits
  • 42KLikes
  • 43KLikes
  • 44KLikes
  • CodeBug
  • WaitForPeak
  • 22MVisits
  • 41KLikes
  • PEAK
  • Enzo2
  • ThanksForNitroBoost
  • Enzo
  • 40KLikes
  • 20M5Visits
  • 21MVisits
  • BugAgain
  • FreeReroll2
  • FreeReroll
  • 19M5Visits
  • 19MVisits
  • 20MVisits
  • 39KLikes
  • SoTamOrb
  • BUGBUGBUG
  • Golden
  • 6KActives
  • 14MVisits
  • 14M5Visits
  • 15MVisits
  • 15M5Visits
  • 16MVisits
  • 16M5Visits
  • 17MVisits
  • 17M5Visits
  • 18MVisits
  • 18M5Visits
  • 34KLikes
  • 35KLikes
  • 36KLikes
  • 37KLikes
  • 38KLikes
  • 9MVisits
  • 26KLikes
  • 27KLikes
  • ORB
  • 9M5Visits
  • Hit2KActives
  • 8M5Visits
  • 3K5Actives
  • 1K5Actives

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Heavyweight Fishing codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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