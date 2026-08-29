Heavyweight Fishing codes August 2026

Use our Heavyweight Fishing codes to grab some extra help as you set out on the seven seas to catch the biggest creatures known (and unknown) to man from the depths. This isn't for the faint of heart, so make sure you're prepared before you head out.

We look for new Heavyweight Fishing codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in the next time you need to upgrade your kit for a big catch.

Here are all the new Heavyweight Fishing codes:

33MVisits - rewards (requires level 50) (new!)

- rewards (requires level 50) (new!) 31MVisits - rewards (requires level 50)

- rewards (requires level 50) 32MVisits - rewards (requires level 50)

- rewards (requires level 50) 13KActives - rewards (requires level 200)

- rewards (requires level 200) Taiji - rewards (requires level 500)

- rewards (requires level 500) 49KLikes - rewards (requires level 20)

- rewards (requires level 20) 48KLikes - rewards (requires level 20)

- rewards (requires level 20) 47KLikes - rewards (requires level 20)

- rewards (requires level 20) 46KLikes - rewards (requires level 20)

- rewards (requires level 20) 30MVisits - rewards (requires level 50)

While you're here, use our master list of Roblox codes to grab tons of freebies across the best Roblox games out there.

How do I redeem Heavyweight Fishing codes?

Redeeming Heavyweight Fishing codes is really simple, especially as you can skip the tutorial. All you have to do is:

Open Heavyweight Fishing in Roblox

Skip the tutorial, if you haven't finished it already

Tap the Code button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Heavyweight Fishing Trello?

Yes, there is a Heavyweight Fishing Trello board. It's a fantastic resource if you're looking for more information on the game's NPCs, traits, islands, rods, and more. You can find it by clicking here.

Is there a Heavyweight Fishing Discord server?

There are actually two Heavyweight Fishing Discord servers. The server linked on the game's Roblox page, which you can click here to join, is the main server, but it's only in Vietnamese. If you want to join the English-language server, you can click here instead.

How do I get more Heavyweight Fishing codes?

The easiest way to get more Heavyweight Fishing codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server does have a codes channel, but it lists every single code that has ever existed, so the information isn't the most accurate. While you focus on reeling in the next big monster from the depths, let us find and verify all the working codes for you.

Expired codes:

29MVisits

28MVisits

27MVisits

SorryForShutdown

9KActives

InfnanLOL

UIBUG

367BUG

45KLikes

BigUPD

23MVisits

24MVisits

25MVisits

26MVisits

42KLikes

43KLikes

44KLikes

CodeBug

WaitForPeak

22MVisits

41KLikes

PEAK

Enzo2

ThanksForNitroBoost

Enzo

40KLikes

20M5Visits

21MVisits

BugAgain

FreeReroll2

FreeReroll

19M5Visits

19MVisits

20MVisits

39KLikes

SoTamOrb

BUGBUGBUG

Golden

6KActives

14MVisits

14M5Visits

15MVisits

15M5Visits

16MVisits

16M5Visits

17MVisits

17M5Visits

18MVisits

18M5Visits

34KLikes

35KLikes

36KLikes

37KLikes

38KLikes

9MVisits

26KLikes

27KLikes

ORB

9M5Visits

Hit2KActives

8M5Visits

3K5Actives

1K5Actives

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Heavyweight Fishing codes.