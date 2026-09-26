Hell is Us delayed on Switch 2 due to issues "out of our control", devs confirm

Hell is Us quietly proved itself as one of last year's better action-adventure games, launching originally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Earlier this year, developer Rogue Factor confirmed a Nintendo Switch 2 port was coming, with a September release window. As we know, that shifted quickly to October 8, 2026. However, the studio is pushing it back slightly further, as it takes to social media to offer an explanation.

In a recent post, Rogue Factor addresses the Nintendo Switch 2 port, clarifying that "due to logistical and distribution issues that are out of our control, we have to move the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Hell is Us to October 27." Alongside it, Hell is Us will receive a "major update" for its existing platforms, which has also shifted to the same date. While delays can often relate to performance obstacles, Rogue Factor takes a moment to reiterate that isn't the case.

"Take comfort in the fact that everyone is done and ready on our end; there are no technical issues," Rogue Factor says. Speaking about the new Switch game in more detail, it adds that Hell is Us is "solid, [and] stable" on Nintendo Switch 2, and that the developer is "very happy" with the current state of the port.

So, a couple more weeks to wait isn't the worst outcome, and it's certainly one of the shorter delays to come out recently. On the other end of the scale, IO Interactive has pushed 007 First Light's Nintendo Switch 2 version to next year, following an initial goal to ship it over the summer.

Hell is Us emerged as a surprise hit last year, with over a million copies sold just one month after its release. Established in 2013, Rogue Factor cut its teeth with two tactical RPGs set in the Warhammer universe before moving on to Hell is Us. With talent from the Deus Ex series on board, game director Jonathan Jacques-Belletete cites Alex Garland's Annihilation and its trilogy of source material by Jeff VanderMeer as key influences. I'd say it certainly takes some cues from Death Stranding, too.

Set in the war-torn region of Hadea, it follows Rémi, an AWOL soldier in search of his parents. However, he finds that Hadea is full of supernatural entities after an event known as the Calamity unfolds. From there, it's all about fighting Hollow Walkers while uncovering Hadea's mysteries.

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