The Helldivers 2 Mars invasion has catapulted Arrowhead's community-based team shooter ever closer to the top ten list of Steam Deck's most played games, and we're feeling incredibly proud and patriotic about it. We defended Malevelon Creek when all felt hopeless, we've worked together against those dastardly alien bugs and their nefarious plans to destroy democracy as we know it, but now, more than ever, Super Earth needs your help, soldier.

The training planet of Mars has succumbed to the Illuminate, and our fellow fighters have suffered arguably the biggest loss in the galactic war for freedom so far. Mars was home to the Helldiver training facilities, and the brave soldiers, as well as the FNGs they were initiating, perished during the battle. The call for vengeance has been heard far and wide throughout the galaxy, and while it may not be the best Steam Deck game out there, us handheld gamers must still do our part.

Mars sits eerily close to the home planet of Super Earth, meaning the Illuminate inches ever closer to a full-scale invasion… but democracy always finds a way, and freedom conquers all, as we all know. The recent Heart of Democracy update introduced Super Earth maps to Arrowhead's award-winning co-op game, meaning our beloved Mega Cities are under siege, and in the name of liberty, we simply cannot let the future of our home fall.

Despite the game's lack of 'verified' status, Helldivers 2 sits at a patriotic 11th place on the Steam Deck charts, once again proving just how well Arrowhead can rally the troops and lead a community-driven narrative. We're all doing our part, after all. SEAF squads are ready and waiting to join us Helldivers in the coming battles – and personally, we would absolutely die for our new war buddies – with devastating planetary defense cannons ready to rain hellfire and destruction on your signal.

But while you may have war flashbacks to the Automatons on Malevelon Creek, you must still be mindful of the civilians that call Super Earth home. They are who you fight for, and as tempting as it may be to launch as many stratagems as you can in the name of victory, the battle on Super Earth is about preserving what we have. The liberation of cities on earth plays a significant role in other planetary campaigns, so crank up Fortunate Son as loud as it can go, flex those thumb muscles, and we'll see you on the battlefield, soldiers.

