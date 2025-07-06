Helldivers 2 swept up PlayStation 5 and PC players last year, with a refreshingly simple co-op concept where anything can, and often does, go wrong. Seeing my friends covered in acidic alien blood or getting nuked to smithereens is always funny, as we traverse the galaxy looking for the next threat. Xbox players are joining the battle soon, but it leaves me wondering if a Helldivers 2 Nintendo Switch 2 version factors into the ongoing galactic war.

Team Green is landing alongside you in Helldivers 2. In an announcement on the game's official page on social platform X, Arrowhead Studios confirms that "a new dawn is upon us. Super Earth is expanding its operations and opening new enlistment centres. Xbox players, your opportunity to enlist is coming when Helldivers 2 deploys to Xbox Series X|S on [Tuesday] August 26 [2025]."

With Steam Deck owners, Windows handheld players, and PS5 squads fighting to fend off the galaxy's toughest foes, the addition of Xbox players could have an incredible effect on the game's always-changing state. What I love about Helldivers 2 is that the game's lore is almost entirely player-dictated. We create the stories, the tales of war, and recollections of defeat that live on through time.

Just look at Malevelon Creek. Xbox players joining in on the fun is like unearthing an army that was lost to time, emerging from the ashes to stomp out alien scum. But could Nintendo Switch 2 players be part of that movement? I'm not the only one thinking it, after all.

Over on the Helldivers 2 subreddit, players such as 'Andrex49' think that if the "Nintendo Switch 2 has all the credentials to handle Helldivers, [and] if Steam Deck can do it, the new Switch will do it without any problems."

Of course, it isn't that simple. Although Helldivers 2 does run on Steam Deck, it isn't always the smoothest experience. Yet, with some optimization, it's certainly possible. If Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring can make a dent in the Nintendo Switch 2's hardware, then Helldivers 2 is deserving of a similar opportunity. Like Xbox players, expanding the game's reach with more soldiers on the frontline would be monumental.

Helldivers 2 coming over Xbox's shores isn't too surprising. At the peak of the game's popularity last February, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer expressed his interest in the acclaimed multiplayer shooter, telling Game File that "when I look at a game like Helldivers 2, and it's a great game, kudos to the team shipping on PC and PlayStation, I'm not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox."

Spencer's also a huge advocate of Nintendo, sharing his praise for the company and the Switch 2 ahead of its launch. Now, Xbox is entering the portable gaming console space with an Asus collaboration, the Xbox Ally.

