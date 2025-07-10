Did you know that you can get Hello Kitty Island Adventure Deluxe Edition on the Nintendo Switch at a hefty discount? HKIA is a cozy adventure life sim hybrid akin to the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with elements from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and yes, it's really at a huge discount. If you're fast, you could be curled up on the sofa, hot drink in hand, running around your island in no time.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure was first name-dropped in the South Park episode Make Love Not Warcraft, where Butters admits he's not into WoW, he's all about Hello Kitty Island Adventure - and who can blame him? Fast-forward 17 years, and it's a real game initially launching as one of the best Apple Arcade games, exclusively on the platform. It's the best Hello Kitty game, and I've sunk countless hours into my Island Adventure. I can see why Butters says, "I like Hello Kitty Island Adventure way more than this stuff."

Firstly, you'll get to create your own Sanrio avatar, and there are plenty of customizable options. As the game progresses, you can even dye your clothes. You can also update your character's style at any point in the game. It's safe to say my avatar is all in black, very Kuromiesque.

Like most cozy games, the aim of Island Adventure is a simple one. Your mission is to restore Big Adventures Park to its former glory. You'll need to rebuild and decorate cabins, unlock new areas of the map, and unlock attractions. You'll do this through the power of friendship as you unlock quest lines by leveling up You cannot progress the story without making friends, making for a fresh, wholesome take on the genre, not that it needs to be any more wholesome. But I'd say Animal Crossing is about getting out of crippling debt rather than making friends.

Speaking of making friends, you'll encounter plenty of your favorite Sanrio characters. As well as Hello Kitty, you can befriend My Melody, Chococat, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco, and many more. I love Retsuko and I'm thrilled she's in Island Adventure. You can level up friendship levels in many ways, for example, by gifting, completing quests for your Islands, or asking a character to join you on an adventure. When you do, you'll also benefit from that character's abilities. For instance, hanging out with Hello Kitty increases your chances of producing extra food items at cooking stations.

The game has similar mechanics to many other relaxing games like fishing, cooking, and crafting. You can explore the island, which is surprisingly massive, where you'll find treasure and gather items to craft with. Items to gift, craft, or cook with can also be purchased with the foragables you find on your adventure. Again, this is refreshing. It's nice to see a trading system opposed to money. Take that, Tom Nook, you capitalist pig. Or tanuki, I suppose.

In our Hello Kitty Island Adventure review, Daz Skubich says, "a feature that I wasn't expecting to find, though, was the puzzle rooms." Remember I mentioned Breath of the Wild elements earlier? Well, we've come full circle, dear reader! These puzzle rooms often feel like dungeons, scattered across the map much like the shrines in Breath of the Wild, whilst offering block-based logic and environmental manipulation puzzles. Each puzzle will bag you a treasure chest, power crystal, or decor item. It's one of the best games like Animal Crossing, but it has enough innovation to be great on its own.

If Island life is calling to you, head over to Amazon and grab your copy of Hello Kitty Island Adventure Deluxe $43.99/£39.99. Act fast, as it will only be available for the Prime Day event. That's a 27% discount for the USA and 25% for Brits. This discount is too good to miss.

If you are on the hunt for more fantastic games, check out our lists on the best mobile games and the best Switch games. There are so many great games to play on the go.