Hello Kitty Island Adventure finally gets a frosty, fun-filled update on Switch

Finally, Nintendo Switch players can jump into the Hello Kitty Island Adventure update that brings furniture, friends, and frosty fun to the game. This marks the first big, free, content update for the adorable game, and we're very excited to jump in.

This HKIA update actually went live on PC and Apple Arcade in April, but now finally comes to the Switch. First and foremost, there are new areas to explore around Icy Peak – Blizzard Peak and Snow Village are now open for your enjoyment. The area comes with new quests that make sure you visit the frosty locale, but beware, there are new weather patterns to take you by surprise.

The story continues, too, adding on to Retsuko's backstory and bringing to light a fashion battle between Badtz-Maru and Pochacco. Who has the best style? Only time will tell.

My favorite part of this update is that you can now stack furniture. Yes, at long last, you can actually put things on tables in your house instead of having that apple pie just sitting on the floor.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Hello Kitty update without some new Sanrio faces making their way to your island paradise. Those familiar with Retsuko may recognize the latest characters available to host in your cabins, as it includes her friends. Pekkle and Keroppi's friends also appear, along with Hello Kitty's grandparents. I can't wait to meet them.

On top of all this, there are plenty of furniture sets to collect, Sparkles to find on the island and spend on fanciful new items, and even more mini-games to delve into. We highly recommend you pick up the game if you haven't already, as it gives serious wholesome vibes.

