Major Animal Crossing rival gets huge limited-time event with free rewards

The chillaxing vibes of Hello Kitty Island Adventure are second to none, delivering a cozy game that rivals that of Animal Crossing. But if you’ve yet to play one of Apple Arcade’s best experiences or you’ve taken a break from the game, the Luck and Lanterns Event for 2025 is certainly worth celebrating.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one of the best Apple Arcade games, and it’ll soon be one of the best Switch games when it arrives on Nintendo’s console later this month. For those missing out on the brilliant game, you create a custom Hello Kitty-style avatar and make friends with the iconic character and her besties as you explore an open world full of fun and games to enjoy.

Fortunately, you’ve picked a great time to arrive at this amazing destination, as the Luck and Lantern Event for 2025 is now here. Between January 19 and February 24, you’ll be able to welcome in the Year of the Snake, enjoy the Lunar New Year festivities with a bunch of free rewards, and dress your character in some limited-time clothing.

It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the adventure on offer from one of the best easy games. In our Hello Kitty Island Adventure review back at launch, we called it “a polished, adorable Sanrio life sim jam-packed full of delicious treats and areas to explore”, and it’s only had more content since it released back in 2023. If you’re curious, you can start playing it for free with an Apple Arcade trial. However, we recommend sticking with the subscription, as you can get some of the best iPhone games through the service.

So, if you’ve been looking for one of the best games like Animal Crossing to enjoy on your phone, Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s upcoming event is one you shouldn’t miss out on. And for similarly excellent cozy titles, check out our best relaxing games for the perfect way to end your night. Or perhaps take a look at the long list of the best mobile games too.