This news is dedicated to all of you cozy gamers and collectors of physical media – Hello Kitty Island Adventure Deluxe Edition is getting a physical release. It retails for the same price as the digital deluxe version and has all the benefits packed in.

You have to wait until March 25, 2025, to get a physical copy of the game, whereas it releases digitally on Nintendo Switch and Steam on January 30, 2025. As a fellow appreciator of physical games, I’m tempted to get it, but I’m not sure I can wait given I’ve waited a year for this game already.

The physical version of this Hello Kitty game comes with all the Deluxe Bundles, including an event, starter, and crafting bundle, giving you hundreds of furniture pieces, crafting components, and other helpful items.

Part of the bundle includes the entire past year’s event clothing and furniture, which you may not be able to get unless events rerun in the game. This means all seasonal pieces from Halloween to Valentine’s are yours from the get-go.

Originating as an Apple Arcade exclusive, Hello Kitty Island Adventure has more than 80 hours of adorable quests featuring everyone’s favorite Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty herself, Pochacco, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, and Badtz-Maru to name a few.

Beware, if you’re easily swayed like I am, you’ll go down a hole of the best Nintendo Switch accessories that pop up under the Amazon listing. I recently bought Cinnamoroll stickers for my journal so why not deck my Switch out with a matching case right in time for the game? I digress, I’m rambling while thinking of how cute my Switch can be.

