How to play Hello Kitty Island Adventure for free

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a game for anyone who, like me, has an enormous appetite for all things cute. Does it borrow some ideas from Animal Crossing? Er, well, more than a few, but it's easy to forgive, especially if you're a Sanrio fan (or even a cake fan), because this game provides a delightful dive into the kawaii world of adorable outfits and forever friendship. If you've never played it before, the Apple Arcade free trial provides the perfect opportunity for you to try it out without spending a thing.

In Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you arrive on a mysterious island and slowly restore it to its former glory, alongside Sanrio favorites like My Melody, Keroppi, and, of course, Hello Kitty herself. The game invites you to hike, swim, cook, decorate cabins, and help your friends solve the island's mysteries. It really earned its spot in our lists of both the best Apple Arcade games and the best cozy games.

Each character has unique interests and personalities (yes, even the mischievous Badtz-Maru is charming in his grumpy way), which makes the gifting systems and friendship quests rewarding - quite literally in some cases, where your bonds unlock new areas and secrets.

As Daz Skubich puts it in our Hello Kitty Island Adventure review, "I honestly find it quite hard to point out the negatives because there really are very few." It's a beautiful adventure, packed with sidequests, collectibles, and customization options that make it feel full, even compared to bigger cozy counterparts on PC or console. Some may find that certain mechanics become repetitive over time, but if you're looking for relaxation, it offers exactly the kind of unwinding ritual that really helps.

You can dive in now for free through Apple Arcade, which offers a one-month trial (or up to three months with a new Apple device). That gives you plenty of time to decorate your cabin, bake cupcakes with Cinnamoroll, and see what lies in the heart of the island's mystery.

And if this game just leaves you hungry for more Hello Kitty (not gonna judge!), check out our list of Hello Kitty games or our guide on the best games like Animal Crossing to expand your relaxation options.