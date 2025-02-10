If you’re eager to join in the fun with Hello Kitty Island Adventure but you’re not keen on spending $60, we’ve found the solution for you. This new Hello Kitty game is just as adorable as Sunblink’s hit cozy title, and you can play it without spending a single dollar.

Enter Hello Kitty My Dream Store, a pastel-colored merging puzzle game filled with all of your favorite Sanrio characters. Much like the majority of the Hello Kitty games out there, this new entry is simple and low-stakes, focusing on cute aesthetics and relaxing gameplay to help you pass the time.

The aim is simple – merge items to revive a local shopping district and fill it with tons of adorable stores managed by over 30 Sanrio mascots such as Kuromi, My Melody, and Cinnamoroll. Personally, I hope the Little Twin Stars make an appearance. Plus, you know these characters are in good hands as the developer, ACTGames, previously made a match 3 game based on everyone’s favorite death metal-enjoying red panda, Aggretsuko.

Hello Kitty My Dream Store release date speculation

We don’t know the Hello Kitty My Dream Store release date just yet, so we’ll update this page when we do. However, you can pre-register for the game on Google Play and the App Store, and the latter lists the expected release date as February 20, 2025.

We get it, you’re still after the authentic Hello Kitty Island Adventure experience for free. Well, if you’ve read our Hello Kitty Island Adventure review then you’ll know that the game initially came out on Apple Arcade and we absolutely adored it. With a monthly subscription, you can play this and tons more Apple Arcade games for free on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, so why not check it out?

For all the latest mobile game news and guides, follow Pocket Tactics on Google News.