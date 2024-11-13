Hello Neighbor 3 release date window, gameplay, and more

Well, hello there, neighbor! We’ve got some great news for you – it looks like there’s a Hello Neighbor 3 release date on the horizon. Ever since Nicky first set foot in his neighbor’s house all the way back in 2017, we’ve been desperately trying to uncover the secrets of both Theodore Peterson and the terrifying town of Raven Brooks. Now it looks like we’re one step closer to revealing the truth.

During the Hello Neighbor Animated Series season two finale, series creator Nikita Kolesnikov announced that Hello Neighbor 3 is in active development. He’s hard at work leading a small team of developers to bring the game to life, taking the lessons they learned from the first indie horror game into account. So let’s dive into everything we know about the game so far.

Here’s everything we know about Hello Neighbor 3.

Hello Neighbor 3 release window

Currently, Hello Neighbor 3 is set for a late 2025 release window. The game is in active development, with Kolesnikov stating he’s “Really excited to keep the development of the Hello Neighbor 3 in an open format, sharing our journey. Fingers crossed, early alphas will soon be available to try out!”

Hello Neighbor 3 platform speculation

Hello Neighbor 3 is confirmed to be coming to Steam. Beyond that, we don’t know what other platforms Hello Neighbor 3 is coming to just yet.

The previous games in the franchise are available on Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, reaching over 40 million people across all platforms. Therefore, we think it’s highly likely that the Hello Neighbor 3 will drop on all platforms at some point – maybe even the Switch 2.

We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on Steam.

What is Hello Neighbor 3?

Hello Neighbor 3 is set to be a single-player game that combines horror, adventure, simulation, and sandbox game elements. You find yourself in the cozy yet eerie Raven Brooks, a half-abandoned town in the middle of nowhere.

Mingle with the locals to find out each of their goals, explore the town, and uncover long-forgotten memories, as you stick to the shadows and try to survive another day. All the characters around you are driven by parameters and systems, meaning events unfold right before your eyes, and you can intervene at any point. Every decision is the right one – but each action can potentially unleash catastrophic consequences on anyone and everyone around you, so you best be careful!

“I’m on a lifelong journey to create a unique sandbox where every decision is the right one.” Kolesnikov states, highlighting that even though the first game did well, “it was only a fraction of what we originally envisioned.” With each new iteration he tries to figure out a new approach, and we’re super excited to see what’s on the cards this time.

That’s all we know so far, but Kolesnikov promised that “In the next episode I’ll tell you more about our progress on Hello Neighbor 3 – its world, atmosphere, and the next prototype stage we’re currently working on.” So be sure to check back here in the future for more updates on the game.

What is Hello Neighbor RBO?

Hello Neighbor RBO, short for Raven Brooks Online, was intended to be an online game set in the Hello Neighbor universe. However, it looks like RBO is no longer under development, and has since transformed into the single-player game, Hello Neighbor 3.

In the clip at the end of the Hello Neighbor Animated Season 2 finale, Kolesnikov explains, “in the most recent attempt to search for a sandbox, I asked myself ‘can it be a multiplayer game?’ With the help of a designer, we built something that was destined to become Hello Neighbor 3. [It was] a game where you invade other people’s houses, steal their stuff, and reinforce your own house to prevent them from doing the same.” There was just one catch – the team had never developed an online game before.

At this point, the game was dubbed RBO, and even opened for playtesting to the public from February 16 to 19, 2024. However, the team later decided to shift from competitive to cooperative gameplay in hopes of eliminating the toxicity that often happens in PvP games, allowing players to “focus on the journey instead of the destination.”

Unfortunately, as the team continued development, they started to realize that they “might not be able to pull this off in a reasonable amount of time”. From there, Kolesnikov states, they had to ask themselves “What should we do? And most importantly, what can we do?” – deciding that there’s just one thing they could change. Make it a single-player game.

So, sadly, it doesn’t look like we’re getting a full release of Raven Brooks Online any time soon. But who knows – while RBO has now transformed into Hello Neighbor 3, Kolesnikov and his team are clearly extremely passionate about bringing their dreams of the ultimate sandbox game to life, so we may see the return of a multiplayer coop game set in Raven Brooks one day in the future.

