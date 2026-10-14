All Hellraiser: Revival codes for lockers and safes

Pinhead once said he "has such sights to show you," but I'm pretty sure he wasn't talking about a bunch of lockers, doors, and safes that you need Hellraiser: Revival codes to access, yet here we are. Hidden in these lockers are some helpful items you can use to craft, upgrade, or buy new weapons, so it's important to know how to access them.
Before we go any further, make sure you check out my Hellraiser: Revival review to learn everything you can about the game. It's a wild ride, and you'll want to be as prepared as possible; learning the locker codes is only the beginning.
How many Hellraiser: Revival codes are there?
There are ten digital codes scattered throughout the game, preventing you from accessing safes, lockers, and even entire rooms. You can search your surroundings and solve clues to find them, but that takes extra time and effort you might not have in this intense survival horror experience. Luckily, I've been through the entire game and have all of the codes for you.
What are the Hellraiser: Revival codes?
The following codes are in the order in which each cupboard, safe, or door appears in the game:
Red Hallway cupboard
- Code - 0199
- Reward - one coil, one bandage, and one gunpowder
Medical room locker
- Code - 9891
- Reward - 27 coins, one sawblade, and one gunpowder
Graveyard house safe
- Code: 9606
- Reward - three pistol ammo and an oversized magazine release upgrade for your pistol
Bruno's music room cupboard
Code - 1966
Reward - one chemical, two gunpowder, and two pistol ammo
Snake room cupboard
Code - 1952
Reward - laser pointer upgrade for an SMG and 12 revolver ammo
Private room's bathroom cupboard
Code - 1923
Reward - seven SMG ammo, one machete, one gunpowder, and a hollow point rounds upgrade for your revolver
Factory blue door
Code - 1362
Reward - a heavy lower handguard upgrade for your assault rifle, six assault rifle ammo, 52 coins, one labyrinth remnant, and one bear trap
Laundry room locker
Code - 8571
Reward - one gunpowder, one skullcrusher, an overpressure ammunition upgrade for your revolver, 30 assault rifle ammo, and two bandages
Break room locker
Code - 2342
Reward - 28 SMG ammo, 21 assault rifle ammo, and 18 revolver ammo
Sewer room locker
Code - 1512
Now that you know all of the codes, I hope you get all those precious goodies and survive your ordeal.