All Hellraiser: Revival codes for lockers and safes

Pinhead once said he "has such sights to show you," but I'm pretty sure he wasn't talking about a bunch of lockers, doors, and safes that you need Hellraiser: Revival codes to access, yet here we are. Hidden in these lockers are some helpful items you can use to craft, upgrade, or buy new weapons, so it's important to know how to access them.

Before we go any further, make sure you check out my Hellraiser: Revival review to learn everything you can about the game. It's a wild ride, and you'll want to be as prepared as possible; learning the locker codes is only the beginning.

How many Hellraiser: Revival codes are there?

There are ten digital codes scattered throughout the game, preventing you from accessing safes, lockers, and even entire rooms. You can search your surroundings and solve clues to find them, but that takes extra time and effort you might not have in this intense survival horror experience. Luckily, I've been through the entire game and have all of the codes for you.

What are the Hellraiser: Revival codes?

The following codes are in the order in which each cupboard, safe, or door appears in the game:

Red Hallway cupboard

Code - 0199

Reward - one coil, one bandage, and one gunpowder

Medical room locker

Code - 9891

Reward - 27 coins, one sawblade, and one gunpowder

Graveyard house safe

Code: 9606

Reward - three pistol ammo and an oversized magazine release upgrade for your pistol

Bruno's music room cupboard

Code - 1966

Reward - one chemical, two gunpowder, and two pistol ammo

Snake room cupboard

Code - 1952

Reward - laser pointer upgrade for an SMG and 12 revolver ammo

Private room's bathroom cupboard

Code - 1923

Reward - seven SMG ammo, one machete, one gunpowder, and a hollow point rounds upgrade for your revolver

Factory blue door

Code - 1362

Reward - a heavy lower handguard upgrade for your assault rifle, six assault rifle ammo, 52 coins, one labyrinth remnant, and one bear trap

Laundry room locker

Code - 8571

Reward - one gunpowder, one skullcrusher, an overpressure ammunition upgrade for your revolver, 30 assault rifle ammo, and two bandages

Break room locker

Code - 2342

Reward - 28 SMG ammo, 21 assault rifle ammo, and 18 revolver ammo

Sewer room locker

Code - 1512

Now that you know all of the codes, I hope you get all those precious goodies and survive your ordeal.