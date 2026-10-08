Hellraiser: Revival review - perfect mix of pain and pleasure

Our Verdict Hellraiser: Revival is as disgusting and weird as it should be, with Saber Interactive clearly understanding and respecting the source material, creating the perfect blend of pain and pleasure. Revival is also the standard all developers should aim for when porting a game to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Clive Barker's Hellraiser is one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time and one of the genre's most gruesome mainstream offerings. For years, I've wondered why we never got a game. Pinhead and the Cenobites are primed to unleash hell on all of us - think of the wonderful sights they can show us. Finally, a studio felt the same way, with Saber Interactive bringing us Hellraiser: Revival.

Instead of following the narrative from any of the movies, you get to experience a fresh story, one Clive Barker himself helped create. He's not the only OG to make a comeback on this project, with the legendary Doug Bradley reprising his iconic role as Pinhead, a character he portrayed in eight out of 11 Hellraiser movies. Still, despite the inclusion of these two, I had some reservations - would Revival be as brutal as the franchise calls for?

The game begins with the protagonist, Aidan Lynch, getting down and dirty with his girlfriend Sunny, immediately ticking the 'pleasure' box that you typically get in Hellraiser media. He decides to use the Lament Configuration (a puzzle box with disastrous consequences if you don't know what you're doing), has no clue what it is, cuts Sunny, and opens a door to the dark and chilling Labyrinth. From there, you run through the maze-like hellscape in search of your girlfriend. During this time, you learn some of the basics of the game, including the fact that the Lament Configuration is going to be a very important item, and not just for the typical reasons, but because you can use it to overcome obstacles in the Labyrinth.

Once this segment ends, you find yourself back in bed - but if you've seen the films, you'll know what happens when you mess with the Lament Configuration. Pinhead and his fellow Cenobites appear, taking an initially willing Sunny with them. When the prologue closes, my jaw drops. Saber Interactive went all in, with you seeing your partner be torn apart in a very visceral manner; we're talking flayed skin and organs falling from her. In that moment, I knew the team understood the material and fully intended to stay faithful to how brutal and weird the Hellraiser franchise is.

From here, the story really kicks off, introducing the other antagonists you need to worry about, as Aidan finds himself held captive by the Scarlet Church, a cult that worships the Cenobites and Leviathan. Soon enough, you realize that the realms can merge at any moment, taking you from your world to Hell's Labyrinth in the blink of an eye. The atmosphere is thick from the get-go, and it doesn't ease up. In fact, the tension increases tenfold the first time you find yourself back in the Labyrinth, as you have to go through a terrifying chase sequence with the Chatterer, one of the Cenobites. It took me numerous attempts to survive this encounter, though I learned more with each passing attempt. It teaches you a harsh lesson. While there's plenty of action in Revival, it's still a survival horror game, and you need to run for your life at times. Okay, you need to run for your life a lot.

The stealth sections are welcome and, while pretty tense at times, offer a nice reprieve from the high-pressure chases, letting you take your time instead of running around like a headless chicken and hoping you go the right way. Of course, when dealing with humans, you soon have the option to engage them in combat, eliminating the need to sneak at all if you so choose - but, in the same vein as games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, your resources are limited, severely so at harder difficulties. As such, you need to pick your battles to avoid hindering yourself later. Melee weapons have a limited number of uses, like in The Last of Us, though you can repair and upgrade them. This is especially handy if you run low on bullets and want to conserve your ammo.

Eventually, the Lament Configuration grants you further combat abilities, allowing you to use telekinesis to launch objects at your enemies - we're talking nails, saw blades, and logs, and I love it. I don't think I've ever played a game that has me go from feeling like a total badass to a helpless baby in the blink of an eye before, but I'm here for it. Revival doesn't allow you to get complacent, and not just because of the switch-up in gameplay, but your surroundings, too.

Saber Interactive simply nails the design of the various areas, as you'll see very early on, each one oozing horror, from blood written on the walls to finding unfortunate victims who have seen the sights or been turned into 'art' by Bruno, a member of the Scarlet Church, and that's just in the regular world within the opening half hour - the uneasiness that awaits you in the Labyrinth is palpable, with you not knowing what waits for you around each corner. Will you encounter monsters, a cenobite, or traps? You never know, and that keeps you in a constant state of fear.

In a game as disgusting and visceral as Hellraiser: Revival, it's only natural to expect that discomfort to go beyond what you can see and into what you can hear. Trust me when I say it does - the squelches are genuinely nauseating at times, as are the images of entrails and gore that accompany them. The screams of helpless victims stay with you for some time, especially if you use a headset, which makes everything sound so much more haunting.

Evidently, the development team took some notes from Capcom, with the game bearing some similarities to the Resident Evil games, the RE4 remake, specifically. You need to play Tetris with your inventory to make the most out of the space available, and find upgrades that offer you more slots. However, the biggest influence is arguably the merchant - yes, Revival has its own version of the famed seller who likes to say 'what ya buying'. You need to get through the opening hour or so before you meet her, but trust me when I say you want to buy every weapon upgrade and goodie you can.

Performance-wise, I played the game on two consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch 2. Unsurprisingly, the PS5 version's performance is stellar, but how does the NS2 compare? In a nutshell, Hellraiser: Revival's performance on the Nintendo Switch 2 is genuinely impressive. It looks absolutely stunning in docked mode and, even more impressively, it looks just as good handheld, making it a fantastic showcase of what the Switch 2 can do with the right amount of love poured into optimization. Not only does it look stunning, but it also plays really smoothly, with no frame drops, quick load times, and fast inputs. Everything, from the UI to the finer details, scales well between the large and small screen, making it a treat to play both at home and on the go.

Having played Hellraiser: Revival, I have to admit I judge Aidan's decision to go after Sunny; the horrors he goes through for a woman who chose her fate are flabbergasting. I'm ready to judge you, too, if you sleep on this game. Hellraiser: Revival is the game debut that this franchise deserves, and it's sure to thrill both Hellraiser fans and generic horror lovers who aren't too familiar with Clive Barker's work. It's full of sex and gore. Pain and pleasure. A truly terrifying experience that stays with you. Go and see the sights, my friends; you won't regret it.