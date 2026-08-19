Hellraiser: Revival brings Pinhead's nightmare to Nintendo Switch 2

I'm nostalgic for the era of movie tie-in games, but in recent years, Saber Interactive has continued to deliver the goods. Between the criminally underrated Evil Dead game, World War Z, and an upcoming John Wick title, we've never been more back. It doesn't end there, though, as Hellraiser: Revival is set to breathe new life into Clive Barker's beloved horror universe. Despite initially targeting the usual collection of consoles, a Nintendo Switch 2 version is officially on the way.

Just a few weeks ago, Pocket Tactics' Kayleigh Partleton penned their thoughts on the lack of a Hellraiser: Revival Nintendo Switch 2 port. Either she solved the puzzle box and did some bartering with Pinhead, or she can see into the future. Regardless, it's happening, and it'll launch alongside the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions on Thursday, October 8, 2026. We're not sure about Steam Deck verification or other handheld PC support yet, so we'll have to wait for Saber Interactive to confirm compatibility.

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 iteration are coming soon, while other platforms are live on their individual storefronts. According to Saber Interactive, the Hellraiser: Revival Deluxe Edition "includes a forbidden collection of in-game items and surprises, including the Nailer melee weapon, Cenobite shotgun skin, and Punisher baseball bat weapon skin, as well as a Leviathan weapon charm." There's also an 80s horror movie filter, a digital art book, the 'Bleeding Hearts' digital novella, and a digital copy of the game's soundtrack.

The developer is offering other rewards too, and it doesn't matter which version you pre-order to get them. Whether you decide to pre-purchase the Standard or Deluxe Edition, you'll be gifted the Labyrinth Pistol Skin and Martyr Sawblade Skin at launch. And there's more. If you're a huge Hellraiser fan, there are also multiple Collector's Edition bundles available through the horror game's official website.

An original chapter for the series, it follows biker gang member Aidan Lynch and his girlfriend Sunny as they discover a supernatural puzzle box known as the Genesis Configuration. After Aidan accidentally summons the Cenobites, their leader, Pinhead, offers to take Sunny to Hell. She accepts, causing Aidan to follow her into the Cenobites' nightmarish dimension, determined to rescue her from the creatures and their fanatical Scarlet Church cult.

Alongside Pinhead, the game features familiar Cenobites, including Butterball, Chatterer, and Deepthroat, as well as new threats like the sadistic artist Bruno, with the action shifting between the real world and the Cenobites' realm.