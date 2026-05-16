Heroes World codes May 2026

It's not wrong to want to be the greatest around, and with Heroes World codes, you can do exactly that. After all, you're living life on easy mode by grabbing freebies, especially when you combine them with all your hours of hard work to keep the streets safe. You're coming out on top, trust us.

Codes can offer you cash to spend on upgrades, as well as free spins to customize your character the way you want. With any luck, you'll be taking down bad guys with ease.

Here are all the new Heroes World codes:

MightyOFA - 5k cash, a rare spin, and a wheel spin (new!)

Make sure you grab all the Roblox codes from all of your favorite Roblox games before they expire, and it's too late.

How do I redeem my Heroes World codes?

It's easy to redeem Heroes World codes, you might be happy to know. We've got you covered in case you're stuck, though:

Launch Heroes World on Roblox

Hit M or head to the menu

Enter your code at the bottom of the menu

Enjoy your reward

How do I get more Heroes World codes?

It's not that easy to tell when more Heroes World codes will drop, as the developer doesn't release codes at a set time. In our opinion, the easiest way to source more is by coming back to our page regularly, as we're always on the lookout for the latest codes. However, if you want to search for them yourself, we suggest checking out the game's description and making sure you're on the Discord server.

Is there a Heroes World Discord server?

There is! You can join it by clicking here. Make sure to verify your account to gain access to the full server, which will allow you to participate in community activities, like game nights, polls, giveaways, and more. Plus, you'll be able to make suggestions and report bugs to the developer, and also talk to other players about the game.

Expired codes:

VoiceQuirk

DataSlots

SorryForDelay!

Titles!

SorryForSlotBugs!

BugFix2!

RollBack

BlindingKick

NoGravity

FarewellJer

FilleshFixes

SorryForShutdown!

youtubeisback!

IRONMIGHT

JerLovesDrawing!

FilleshIsSorry!

illeshIsSorry2!

KurogiTower!

Emotes!

FilleshLovesFixing!

FinalSeason!

AgentJohn

MonsterLizard

FilleshT1Fixer

Christmas!

QuickQol

You're caught up on all Heroes World codes there are for now, so come back soon for more.