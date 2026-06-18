Hide From The Villain codes June 2026

Let's be real: running around and trying to be stealthy while avoiding your would-be killer is very tense, which is why you need to grab as many Hide From The Villain codes as you can. These handy codes are a great way to pick up some VC, which, as you know, is what you can spend to get better gear to help evade capture.

However, if we're being honest, we prefer being the villain - bad guys have a lot of fun, and it's a lot less stressful. We can vibe around the map and watch everyone else run in fear. Mind you, that's until a survivor finds a Temp V, allowing them to gain some powers to fight back. It certainly makes things more interesting for villains, while giving survivors a brief glimpse of hope.

Here are all the new Hide From The Villain codes:

100KMembers - VC and Temp VC

- VC and Temp VC 5kCCU - VC and Temp VC

- VC and Temp VC GAMEISBACK - three Temp VC and 300 VC

- three Temp VC and 300 VC SORRY4SHUTDOWN - 150 VC and a Temp VC

- 150 VC and a Temp VC Hotfix - 300 VC

Make sure you check out our Roblox codes page to pick up even more freebies.

How do I redeem Hide From The Villain codes?

Redeeming Hide From The Villain codes is simple. Just follow these steps:

Launch Hide From The Villain on Roblox

Tap the codes button in the bottom left corner

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Hide From The Villain codes?

Hide From The Villain codes are a wonderful mix of numbers and letters that give you VC, the currency you need to buy new gear. Milestones, updates, and events are typically when new freebies pop up, so make sure you check back in again soon to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Hide From The Villain Discord?

Not only is there a Hide From The Villain Discord server you can join, but it's also a great place to trade tips with your fellow survivors (or villains), along with being where you can stay up to date with the latest news concerning the game.

How do I get more Hide From The Villain codes?

Whichever side we're on, we want to win, so you can be sure that we often search for new Hide From The Villain codes, making us your best source for them. However, if you're a villain through and through, refusing to work with others, you can track them down yourself through the Discord server and the game's social media channels.

Expired codes:

Release

Update1

GAMEISBACK

10kmembers

100kvisits

We search for new Hide From The Villain codes frequently, so make sure you check back in again soon.