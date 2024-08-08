Pocket Worlds’ online virtual home, Highrise, where dressing up and making an adorable avatar is key, now welcomes a Highrise Earn scheme into the program to ‘empower’ creators to make a living through the social app.

Highrise, so far, has over 45 million users, which means a huge audience for creators to get their designs out to. Recently the platform saw the launch of Highrise Studio, which gives access to tools so users can build in Unity and make new 3D worlds, clothing, furniture, and even game modes to play with friends. Of course, now, you can make a pretty penny off it, too.

The flagship platform launches the Highrise Earn Program which includes four key areas – an in-world payment API, engagement payouts, designer payouts, and room subscriptions, allowing creators to monetize different areas within Highrise.

Utilizing engagement payouts is key as it lets creators earn based on how long Highrise Plus users spend in a specific game, room, or experience. For instance, Open Mic Night Karaoke has had over 125k visitors since July alone – being able to monetize this will pay absolute dividends to the makers.

Similar to Roblox’s Robux currency, the in-world payment API for Highrise lets designers charge Earned Gold – the in-game currency of Highrise – for extra content like clothing and furniture. Winners of certain contests or skill games can cash out their Earned Gold as winnings, too.

This all comes as part of a ‘new era of creator engagement,’ according to Anton Bernstein, CEO of Pocket Worlds. “It’s our way of acknowledging every contribution made to our platform.” He notes that some creators make a wage of six figures, which is incredible to see.

Highrise is available on Android and iOS, and we recommend it if you’re into life sims or dress up games.