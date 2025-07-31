Hitman: Absolution is bringing the big guns back to more platforms

If there's nothing you love more than taking on challenging missions with the iconic Agent 47, we've got good news. Hitman: Absolution is launching on iPhone, Android, and Nintendo Switch later this year, bringing the fan-favorite 2012 series installment back to life across multiple platforms. Yes, our favorite assassin is once again on the hunt for revenge, and as ever, it's going to be brutal.

While you might not think Hitman is the perfect fit for mobile, I had the pleasure of handling our Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal review for iPhone back in 2023, awarding the port a more than commendable 7/10 score. Given that it's once again Feral Interactive taking the publishing reins, I'm expecting another solid port with impressive touchscreen controls, which is exactly what this classic of the assassin games genre deserves. Who knows, it might even end up on our list of the best mobile games.

When is the Hitman: Absolution release date window?

The Hitman: Absolution release date window for Android and iOS is set for Autumn 2025, with a Nintendo Switch port also in the works for before the end of the year. Unfortunately, we don't have an exact date just yet, but we'll be keeping an eye on publisher Feral Interactive's social media channels for any updates going forward. As soon as we find out when the game is launching, we'll be back to update this page.

Can I pre-order Hitman: Absolution for Android, iOS, and Switch?

Pre-orders for Hitman: Absolution are now open for iOS, via the App Store, and Android, via the Google Play Store, for $14.99 / £9.99. We're still waiting for more details on when you can pre-order the game for Nintendo Switch, but we should find out before too long, given the 2025 launch window.

There you have it, the news that Hitman: Absolution is coming to Android, iPhone, and Nintendo Switch.