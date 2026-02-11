Hitman Card Game codes February 2026

We all love a bit of customization, which is where these Hitman Card Game codes come in. Aside from your playstyle, the only way to show your uniqueness in this Exploding Kittens-style card game is with cosmetics, and if you want to grow your collection, you'll need cash and tokens.

This guide is the place to be for new Hitman Card Game codes, as we look for them regularly and keep this guide updated.

Here are all the new Hitman Card Game codes:

365DAYS - 5k cash, "birthday cards" banner, "365 days" card sleeves (basic and prismatic), and "birthday cake" charm

TODAYSPICKS - 5k cash, 25 mutation tokens, and the "spotlight" banner

STARTERPACK - 3k cash, 25 holo tokens, 25 mosaic tokens, 25 prismatic tokens, and 25 mutation tokens

How do I redeem Hitman Card Game codes?

Redeeming Hitman Card Game codes is fairly simple. All you have to do is:

Boot up Hitman Card Game in Roblox

Open the Shop

Tap the Secret Codes button on the left

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Hitman Card Game codes?

Hitman Card Game codes are special passwords that you can redeem to earn extra resources. They often unlock cash to spend in the shop, tokens to upgrade your card backs, and occasionally, profile banners and charms.

Is there a Hitman Card Game Discord server?

Yes, there is a Hitman Card Game Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, take part in polls, and report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more Hitman Card Game codes?

The best way to get more Hitman Card Game codes is to bookmark this page and visit it often. We keep this guide up-to-date with all the latest freebies, so you'll never need to go hunting for yourself. That being said, if you fancy doing some code searching, we recommend checking the game's Discord server and Roblox group.