Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered sounds killer, but its bumping off a major platform

Wiz Khalifa's random insertion into Hitman: World of Assassination isn't the only news concerning Agent 47. Skipping out on a reveal during Summer Game Fest, developer Saber Interactive confirms it's giving IO Interactive's original trio of stealth games a fresh coat of paint. That's right, Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered is coming, but it's already leaving out a big portion of its fans.

Set to release in 2027, Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered bundles Hitman: Codename 47, Hitman 2: Silent Assassin, and Hitman: Contracts into an all-new collection. According to a statement from Saber Interactive, players can "discover the origins of the world's deadliest assassin with the trilogy that defined the Hitman series, remastered for modern platforms while preserving the systems, tone, and player-driven freedom that made the franchise iconic."

Currently, Saber Interactive says that the game is launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Sadly, there's absolutely zero mention of a Nintendo Switch 2 version. Considering that both Hitman: World of Assassination and IOI's 007 First Light are on the handheld, it's surprising to see this iconic trilogy skipping over it. A Switch 2 port may be announced down the line, but it's disappointing to see this happen from the get-go.

It sounds like it'll take a few notes from Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, as the developer adds that it'll have the following features:

Faithfully Restored Visuals - Experience the original trilogy with upgraded character models, enhanced environments, and high-resolution textures.

Photo Mode: - Capture and share your missions with a dedicated photo mode. Frame Agent 47 in action or explore environments in detail.

Instant Graphics Toggle - Switch seamlessly between the original and enhanced visuals. Play the games as you remember them or rediscover them in a modern light.

I'm curious to see how these games will look with some modern-day sheen. The recent Tomb Raider collections do a great job of bringing them up to today's standards, while retaining their original aesthetic charm. Hitman: Contracts, one of the darkest and meaner entries in the series, is particularly notable for its gloomy, chilling art direction. I really hope Saber doesn't take away from the sheer dread of Beldingford Manor or the Hotel Gallàrd.

Beldingford Manor still scares a bit to this day, if I'm honest. Hearing those guards shout "oi!" while toting hunting rifles in the dark of night is genuinely horrible. It isn't the first time the Hitman series has met some remaster touches. The Hitman HD Collection brought us versions of Silent Assassin, Contracts, and Blood Money to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, while Absolution has also made its way to the Nintendo Switch.

While there's no gameplay to feast our eyes on right now, Saber Interactive is sharing some initial renders of Agent 47 in various poses to reflect each game. With some luck, I hope to see it on the Nintendo Switch 2, but for now, it's one target Diana and 47 aren't pursuing.

If you missed out on all the big gaming announcements at SGF, you can check out the Summer Game Fest 2026 roundup to get up to speed.