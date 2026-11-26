Lenny Kravitz is no stranger to stealing the spotlight on stage, but his next performance involves a very different audience. The musician is joining Hitman as Bawma, the Pirate King, in a new Elusive Target mission called The Mutiny. Yes, the same character from 007 First Light.

IO Interactive reveals that the new Hitman mission will be available from November 26, 2026, until December 24, 2026, giving Agent 47 just under a month to deal with a particularly troublesome situation. Kravitz lends both his voice and likeness to Bawma, an unlikely ally for James Bond in 007 First Light. The Mutiny takes place on Ambrose Island, which gets a slight makeover for the occasion.

Bawma is hiring the world's deadliest assassin to take care of three rogue lieutenants. Naturally, there's more going on than a straightforward contract, with a much bigger prize at stake. Kravitz will help players through the mission using in-ear dialogue as they work through the assignment. Completing the Elusive Target rewards players with the Buccaneer Suit.

There's a little more staying power here, though. Players who own Hitman: World of Assassination, or have access to Ambrose Island, can keep permanent access to The Mutiny's Arcade contract and Special Assignment by playing the mission during its active period. Newcomers can also try it through the game's free demo without buying the full package.

The Mutiny is part of IO Interactive's Season of Bawma, which brings back a handful of familiar activities alongside some new rewards. The roadmap includes the Yàn Míng Commemoration Escalation in Chongqing, the Dry Getaway challenge in Hawke's Bay, and the return of Patient Zero Requiem, starring Milla Jovovich, and The Dragon Elusive Target featuring Bruce Lee.

Holiday Hoarders and the Hokkaido Snow Festival are also making a comeback, while players can pick up a Candy Cane Crowbar through a Twitch Drop. There's even a Rock Royalty Duck reward for playing The Mutiny with an IOI account. If that's not enough, the paid Rockstar Pack is also on the way.

Priced at $5.99 / £4.99, it includes a selection of outfits, weapons, and Safehouse cosmetics, including the Rockabilly Suit, Wildcard Suit, and Powerchord-A Guitar. The pack launches on PS5, Xbox, and PC that day, with Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 versions following later in December.