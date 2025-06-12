Hitman World of Assassination Switch 2 review - welcome, Agent 47

Verdict Aside from an issue with characters clipping through walls, Hitman: World of Assassination performs really well on Nintendo Switch 2, making it a must-own for existing fans and an approachable entry point for new players with all of the freedom it affords you.

Hitman. What a franchise. Anytime I hear of a new game in the series, I know I'm in for a treat. I've been playing them since long before I should have, but hey, games kept me quiet and I'm well-adjusted (well, kind of), so being a hitman at the age of ten wasn't that bad, really. Anyway, the Nintendo Switch 2 came out last week, and with it came a port of IO Interactive's Hitman: World of Assassination, so it would've been pretty rude of me not to give it a go, right?

I'm no stranger to this game, having been through Hitman 1, 2, and 3 on PlayStation - if you weren't aware, World of Assassination features the campaigns of all three of those games, allowing you to get a look at how Agent 47 becomes the iconic hitman we all know and love. It's a very solid port, I must say, showing that the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't messing about - my Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 review also demonstrates just how well the new hardware is running these huge triple-A games.

The thing I love the most about World of Assassination is the freedom, and I'm not just talking about missions, though I'll discuss that in a bit. It's more that you can tackle Agent 47's story in any way you see fit, so if, like me, you're familiar with the games, you don't need to slog through missions that you don't necessarily gel with. Instead, you can select which one you want to play at any given time. Of course, if this is your first time playing IO Interactive's collection of assassin games, I recommend you go through them in order to save yourself any confusion about the events that transpire and to protect yourself from spoilers.

Elaborating on the freedom in missions, you have complete rein to achieve your goal. As long as your target meets their end, you can do it however you like. Fancy pretending to be a friend of your target? Great, go and find them and take their clothes. In fact, outfits are a great way of getting around unnoticed. You can even choose to enter and be all gung-ho, but that kinda defeats the purpose of being an assassin, though.

Replayability is another big thing in these games because, while there aren't a whole lot of missions, you unlock new ways of starting them as you improve your efficiency in them. Take the Paris assignment, for instance. You typically start in a tuxedo outside of the building, entering the event as a guest. But once you reach level three with that particular contract, you can start as an employee in the kitchen - these differences can drastically alter how you approach your target.

While missions have the same core goal - assassinate your target - they happen in different locations, which helps to keep things interesting. It forces you to get creative; just because something works in a huge building in Paris doesn't mean you'll get the same results in a beachside resort. Plus, these environments offer their own unique way of getting the job done, so check out the challenges and see just how interesting you can make things. After all, using a silencer to shoot a target in the back of the head is just so cliche.

As I already touched on, Hitman World of Assassination performs really well on the Nintendo Switch 2, leaving me with very little to complain about. However, I do have one minor issue, and that's seeing characters clip through the wall on occasion. Look, I have a hard enough time executing my targets without them developing a skill that should send them to Hogwarts or Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Nonetheless, it looks really good, with some of those locations really popping in both docked and handheld mode.

Another thing I want to briefly touch on is the new Casino Royale mission starring none other than Mads Mikkelsen as his iconic James Bond character, Le Chiffre. As you likely know, your task is to assassinate him, and that's easier said than done. This guy clearly knows people are out to get him. However, you do have a slight home-field advantage in that it takes place in the exact same location as the Paris mission in Hitman 1. Sure, you could argue that this makes it a bit repetitive already, but I think it makes it more interesting, as the layout is different to accompany the casino. This is a really solid mission that gives me even more excitement for 007: First Light next year.

All in all, Hitman World of Assassination is worthy of a place in your Switch 2 games collection, offering all the same fun existing fans know and love while also being an incredibly approachable entry for first-time players. The only drawback is a minor performance issue here and there with professional hide-and-seek players, but that doesn't stop it from being an enjoyable game. Plus, the level of replayability gives you a lot of bang for your buck.

