Soft rebooting an iconic series is a tricky thing, but the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy did it effortlessly. IO Interactive's fantastic stealth trilogy is targeting a new platform, though. During the first IO Interactive showcase on Saturday, June 7, 2025, the studio's chief development officer, Veronique Lallier, reveals that a Hitman iPhone port is fast approaching.

"Hitman World of Assassination is a globetrotting action fantasy, and now you can truly travel [with] Hitman in your pocket […] Hitman promises the freedom to play however you want. You can now choose the platform that fits the moment," Lallier expresses during the showcase. Attendees of the presentation could get up close and personal with the new mobile game, which now runs natively on iOS devices.

That means no more relying on cloud streaming or waiting until you get home to boot up your Steam Deck or the new Nintendo Switch 2 port. Full device requirements will follow later this year, but Hitman World of Assassination will likely exclude devices older than the iPhone 15. In a separate statement, IO Interactive confirms the stealth action game is landing on Mac and iPad devices too.

"The game will bring the full technological capabilities of the game to a pocket-sized package for the first time," the developer adds.

Previously, IO Interactive released the recent Hitman games as individual titles, concluding with Hitman 3 in 2021. In January 2022, all three games were merged into the World of Assassination trilogy, which now serves as the default experience for Hitman across all platforms. Despite no updates on a brand-new entry in the series, the studio continues to support Hitman's live-service elements with fresh Elusive Targets, cosmetics, and limited-time events to participate in.

The latest celebrates IO Interactive's partnership with Amazon MGM, the current owners of the James Bond IP. Following the reveal of 007 First Light earlier this week, Hitman players can boot up the game right now to take out Mads Mikkelsen's Le Chiffre, his weepy-eyed villain from 2006's Casino Royale. Set within the Paris level, the whole environment has been retrofitted into a casino, with plenty of playful James Bond nods to discover.

Beyond Hitman's next iOS adventure, you can keep up with the 007 First Light release date and snag these free Daniel Craig-style gifts before the game launches.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.