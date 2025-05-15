You're a wizard, reader. Well, you will be soon, once Hogwarts Legacy gets a new paint job and performance improvements with the upcoming Switch 2 version of the game. Impressive updates aside, you don't have to buy the game at full price – instead, using this trick, you can buy a Switch version and upgrade at a huge discount, saving you plenty of money in the process.

The original version of Hogwarts Legacy was one of the more… underwhelming Switch games when it released. Admittedly, it was an impressive feat that the developers managed to get a substantial RPG onto Nintendo's handheld console at all, but it was wrought with problems and required plenty of workarounds that ruined the immersion.

So, alas, many Switch players got the best Harry Potter game watered down. It was fine, in reality, but it's nothing like the experience other platforms got, especially the current-gen consoles. However, it looks like things are heading in the right direction, as publisher WB Games has released a comparison trailer between both Switch versions, and the changes are as beautiful and profound as those that a trans person goes through once they realise the true identity of their soul.

No longer does this RPG look washed out, dull, or have far too many loading screens. Instead, the Switch 2 version of the action game looks very close to what other platforms received. Spells look less like wispy lights but have the bombastic flair we've come to love from Hogwarts Legacy, and characters resemble humans rather than low-poly figurines.

Best of all, despite the massive changes, you don't have to shell out for this wizard game again. If you own a copy of the original Switch, whether digital or physical, you can upgrade for a mere $10 / £7.99. Even if you don't happen to own the first version of Hogwarts Legacy, you can always buy a discounted copy for $33.97 from Walmart or £24.95 on The Game Collection and still save compared to the Switch 2's full-priced copy.

When you receive your Switch 2, all you'll have to do is plug in the cartridge of Hogwarts Legacy, enter the game, and head to the eShop from within the game to purchase the Switch 2 upgrade. It's a little more convoluted than digital owners, but you get it at a major discount, and you can always sell it or loan it to friends in the future. Who doesn't love physical media?

As someone who has played and enjoyed the PS5 version, I'm very keen to play it again after my Switch 2 pre-order arrives. Of course, we have to see whether the new version of the ARPG lives up to the better ports on other platforms, but so far, it looks like a massive improvement over the Switch's version of Hogwarts Legacy.

Before you enter the world of Harry Potter, make sure to check out our Hogwarts Legacy map guide to see everything you can explore in the Wizarding World. Of course, you can also check out the Hogwarts Legacy houses to decide which one you'll choose – personally, I'm going to pick Slytherin again, but that's because who doesn't like being a little evil.