Hollow codes October 2026

While snagging all of the Hollow codes you can is important, you have an even more essential decision to make when you fire up the game. You clearly like Bleach, or at least anime, to be playing this experience, so you need to choose which side you're on: are you a Soul Reaper fighting to save humanity, or a Hollow wreaking havoc?

If you ask us, the decision is obvious; the answer is right there in the name. We're not going to tell you you're wrong for wanting to be a hero, but bad guys tend to have more fun. Oh, to be carefree with no responsibility.

Here are all the new Hollow codes:

4500Likes - five ability rerolls

- five ability rerolls 3500LIKES - six ability rerolls

- six ability rerolls 3000LIKES - six ability rerolls

Check out our Roblox codes page to get even more freebies.

How do I redeem Hollow codes?

Redeeming your codes is easy. Just follow these steps:

Launch Hollow on Roblox

Create your character

Pick your side

Tap the codes button

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Hollow codes?

These codes give you extra ability rerolls, helping you get the build you want. Clearly, milestones are a great source of freebies, so make sure you drop the game a like if you want to speed up the next one. Better still, bookmark this page and check back periodically to ensure you don't miss out on anything.

Is there a Hollow Discord?

Like many Roblox experiences, Hollow does have a Discord you can join. While it's great for staying up to date with the latest news and updates, it's just as good for discussing your favorite anime and manga series with other fans.

How do I get more Hollow codes?

Your best bet is to check in with us when you want new codes, as we often search for them and put any freebies we find here. However, if you prefer to do things for yourself, we recommend that you try the game's social media channels and Discord server.

That's all of the new Hollow codes for now, but make sure you stop by again soon in case more drop.