We've known about Hollow Knight: Silksong's Bell Beast since the game's initial reveal trailer dropped in 2019, but now that we can finally explore Pharloom for ourselves, there's more to this giant critter than meets the eye. In this guide, you'll find out where to find the Bell Beast, how to defeat it, and more, so keep reading.

Here's everything in our Hollow Knight: Silksong Bell Beast guide:

Where do I find the Silksong Bell Beast?

The Bell Beast is located in a large arena in The Marrow that's filled with bells. When you first encounter them, they're trapped behind a large web of silk. No matter how hard you try, Hornet's attacks at the beginning of the game just aren't strong enough to cut through the silk, so you need to seek out the Silk Spear skill first.

You can find the Silk Spear silk skill in Mosshome, which is relatively nearby, on the left side of the Hollow Knight: Silksong map. Once you've unlocked the skill, return to The Marrow and use Silk Spear to free the Bell Beast.

Silksong Bell Beast boss fight

Before you can befriend the Bell Beast, you must beat it in a boss fight. It has three main attack patterns: Charge, Launch, and Throw. All attacks require well-timed jumps to avoid, but, given how early in the game this Hollow Knight: Silksong boss is, they're not too tricky to master.

Charge: the Bell Beast digs underground silently and then charges across the arena at Hornet

the Bell Beast digs underground silently and then charges across the arena at Hornet Launch: the Bell Beast emerges from the ground while growling, jumping into the air, and arching to land on the opposite side of the arena

the Bell Beast emerges from the ground while growling, jumping into the air, and arching to land on the opposite side of the arena Throw: the Bell Beast digs in a smaller area than usual, throws two bells into the air, causing them to bounce and then roll to either side of it

Once you reach the fight's second phase, bells also start falling from the ceiling during attacks, so make sure you keep one eye on the sky and one on the boss.

What is the Silksong Bell Beast?

The Hollow Knight: Silksong Bell Beast is a boss NPC, but also the game's fast travel method. Once you defeat it in battle, you can ride the Bell Beast through the Bellways to easily travel between map segments. Bellway stations don't come for free, though. The first station costs 50 Rosaries to unlock, and the rest cost the same or more.

According to Hornet's description in her bestiary, the Bell Beast is a "huge, hardbone bug that lives within and travels through the veins of old bells across Pharloom." She also notes that, "This one has allied themself with me, either as thanks for their saving or respect for one judged as equal. Whichever the reason, their fellowship is welcome."

