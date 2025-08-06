2,365. That's how many days ago Team Cherry announced Hollow Knight: Silksong, that's more than six years, during which time I've put on more clown make-up than Ronald McDonald, Pennywise, and Krusty the Clown combined. Every single time a Nintendo Direct rolls around, we all feel optimistic about an HKS appearance, and the same is true for tomorrow's Indie World. Well, for some of you maybe, but I refuse to muddy my face with a red nose.

Since Hollow Knight: Silksong's first appearance, there have been nearly 50 Nintendo Directs, Mini Nintendo Directs, and Indie Worlds - yes, just those three types of showcases, I'm not counting those for Pokémon, other specific games, and the Super Nintendo World Directs. So, you'll have to forgive me if I find it hard to believe that the next Nintendo Direct (well, Indie showcase) is when I'll finally get a Hollow Knight Silksong release date. To be honest, until we got a five-second clip of it at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, I was beginning to question if it was a myth.

If you're more of a believer than I and you still have faith in Team Cherry showing the game at the Indie showcase, perhaps you'll take heed of what SwitchForce has to say about it. According to the leaker, who accurately claimed the Nintendo Direct last week, along with this week's look at some indie games, Hollow Knight: Silksong isn't due to appear during the presentation. Considering his solid track record over the past couple of weeks, you might want to check your expectations about seeing the Metroidvania tomorrow.

However, there's still a bit of good news in there, as SwitchForce claims that the current sleugh of Directs has a third part, while it's always best to take leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt, he's been right so far, and I'm more inclined to believe we have a better chance of seeing Hollow Knight's Hornet appear during the third Nintendo presentation (if it's true).

You see, I think Hollow Knight: Silksong transcends an Indie World showcase at this point. While the original, one of the hardest games from 2017, would have been right at home in a presentation like that, especially since a Kickstarter campaign partly funded the game, Silksong is arguably one of the most anticipated games right now, period. The fact that Team Cherry is an independent studio doesn't mean that Hollow Knight: Silksong isn't big enough to be a headliner in a main Nintendo Direct.

In fact, I'd go so far as to say that it has the potential to fill a 'one more thing' slot, that you can kick off the showcase with a bang, with the Silksong release date being the first announcement.

