Hollow Knight Silksong map guide

So, you're in Pharloom and totally lost. Sounds like you need a Hollow Knight Silksong map, and we're here to help. To completely unlock the map of all the areas, it might take you a while - and a lot of rosary beads - so we've laid out the cost and location of each piece below.
Here's everything you need to know about getting a Hollow Knight Silksong map:
How to buy a Silksong map in Hollow Knight
To get your hands on Silksong maps and find your way around, you need to locate Shakra the merchant in each area. For the vast majority of areas, they're hanging around somewhere, with map pieces for sale - and some handy extras, but we'll cover that in a bit.
You can find each map piece in the corresponding area - for instance, the Far Fields map is sold by Shakra in the Far Fields. However, in some areas, you can find the map piece without paying for it. This includes Weavesnest, The Slab, the Underworks, and Cogwork Core, where the map piece is in one of the rooms.
The currency they trade in is rosary beads, which you can find in some areas or get from defeating enemies.
Where to find Hollow Knight Silksong maps in each area
Here's a full list of where to find each map piece:
|Area
|Map cost
|How to get
|Mosslands
|40 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|The Marrow
|50 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Deep Docks
|50 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Far Fields
|50 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Greymoor
|50 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Bellhart
|40 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Shellwood
|40 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Wormways
|70 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Hunter's March
|70 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Weavenest
|-
|Located in Weavesnest, after defeating The Widow
|The Slab
|-
|Located in The Slab
|Blasted Steps
|70 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Sinner's Road
|90 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Choral Chambers
|70 rosary beads
|Purchase from a machine
|Underworks
|-
|Located in the Underworks
|Cogwork Core
|-
|Located in the Cogwork Core
|Mount Fay
|40 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Bilewater
|90 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|Grand Gate
|40 rosary beads
|Purchase from a machine
|Whispering Vaults
|70 rosary beads
|Purchase from a machine
|Whiteward
|70 rosary beads
|Purchase from a machine
|Sands of Karak
|90 rosary beads
|Purchase from Shakra
|The Cradle
|70 rosary beads
|Purchase from a machine
|Putrified Ducts
|-
|Located in the Putrified Ducts
|Memorium
|70 rosary beads
|Purchase from a machine
|High Halls
|70 rosary beads
|Purchase from a machine
|Verdania
|-
|In a hidden area beyond the Green Prince
|The Abyss
|-
|Obtain from a rune machine
What other items does Shakra sell in Hollow Knight Silksong?
Shakra also sells quills, compasses, pins, and markers to add functions and new locations on the map:
Quill
- Cost: 50 rosary beads
- Location: The Marrow
- Function: Add new areas to maps
Compass
- Cost: 70 rosary beads
- Location: The Marrow
- Function: Shows the current location of Hornet on the map
Bellway pins
- Cost: 60 rosary beads
- Location: Deep Docks
- Function: Shows fast travel point locations on the map
Bench pins
- Cost: 60 rosary beads
- Location: The Marrow
- Function: Shows rest point locations on the maps
Vendor pins
- Cost: 80 rosary beads
- Location: Deep Docks
- Function: Shows the location of all merchants on the map
Ring marker
- Cost: 80 rosary beads
- Location: Deep Docks
- Function: Ability to use markers on the map
Shell marker
- Cost: 40 rosary beads
- Location: The Marrow
- Function: Ability to use markers on the map
Is there a Silksong interactive map?
Thankfully, yes, there is an interactive map for Silksong already. You can use this to really pinpoint every item in the game and figure out where to go. You can find it here at MapGenie.
