Hollow Knight Silksong map guide

So, you're in Pharloom and totally lost. Sounds like you need a Hollow Knight Silksong map, and we're here to help. To completely unlock the map of all the areas, it might take you a while - and a lot of rosary beads - so we've laid out the cost and location of each piece below.

Silksong is already one of our favorite indie games of the year, and was our most anticipated new Switch game, too. For some more help getting through it, check out our Hollow Knight Silksong bosses guide.

Here's everything you need to know about getting a Hollow Knight Silksong map:

How to buy a Silksong map in Hollow Knight

To get your hands on Silksong maps and find your way around, you need to locate Shakra the merchant in each area. For the vast majority of areas, they're hanging around somewhere, with map pieces for sale - and some handy extras, but we'll cover that in a bit.

You can find each map piece in the corresponding area - for instance, the Far Fields map is sold by Shakra in the Far Fields. However, in some areas, you can find the map piece without paying for it. This includes Weavesnest, The Slab, the Underworks, and Cogwork Core, where the map piece is in one of the rooms.

The currency they trade in is rosary beads, which you can find in some areas or get from defeating enemies.

Where to find Hollow Knight Silksong maps in each area

Here's a full list of where to find each map piece:

Area Map cost How to get Mosslands 40 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra The Marrow 50 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Deep Docks 50 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Far Fields 50 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Greymoor 50 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Bellhart 40 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Shellwood 40 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Wormways 70 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Hunter's March 70 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Weavenest - Located in Weavesnest, after defeating The Widow The Slab - Located in The Slab Blasted Steps 70 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Sinner's Road 90 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Choral Chambers 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine Underworks - Located in the Underworks Cogwork Core - Located in the Cogwork Core Mount Fay 40 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Bilewater 90 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra Grand Gate

40 rosary beads Purchase from a machine Whispering Vaults 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine Whiteward 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine Sands of Karak 90 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra The Cradle 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine Putrified Ducts - Located in the Putrified Ducts Memorium 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine High Halls 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine Verdania - In a hidden area beyond the Green Prince The Abyss - Obtain from a rune machine

What other items does Shakra sell in Hollow Knight Silksong?

Shakra also sells quills, compasses, pins, and markers to add functions and new locations on the map:

Quill

Cost: 50 rosary beads

50 rosary beads Location: The Marrow

The Marrow Function: Add new areas to maps

Compass

Cost: 70 rosary beads

70 rosary beads Location: The Marrow

The Marrow Function: Shows the current location of Hornet on the map

Bellway pins

Cost: 60 rosary beads

60 rosary beads Location: Deep Docks

Deep Docks Function: Shows fast travel point locations on the map

Bench pins

Cost: 60 rosary beads

60 rosary beads Location: The Marrow

The Marrow Function: Shows rest point locations on the maps

Vendor pins

Cost: 80 rosary beads

80 rosary beads Location: Deep Docks

Deep Docks Function: Shows the location of all merchants on the map

Ring marker

Cost: 80 rosary beads

80 rosary beads Location: Deep Docks

Deep Docks Function: Ability to use markers on the map

Shell marker

Cost: 40 rosary beads

40 rosary beads Location: The Marrow

The Marrow Function: Ability to use markers on the map

Is there a Silksong interactive map?

Thankfully, yes, there is an interactive map for Silksong already. You can use this to really pinpoint every item in the game and figure out where to go. You can find it here at MapGenie.

There you have it - how to get every piece of the Silksong map. We have more recommendations for you in our roguelike games and best RPGs guides if you need something to play once you've silked the song.