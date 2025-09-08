As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Hollow Knight Silksong map guide

If you need help finding the Hollow Knight Silksong map pieces, our guide shows where to find each one and how many rosaries it costs.

Hornet reading a hollow knight silksong map
Hollow Knight: Silksong 

So, you're in Pharloom and totally lost. Sounds like you need a Hollow Knight Silksong map, and we're here to help. To completely unlock the map of all the areas, it might take you a while - and a lot of rosary beads - so we've laid out the cost and location of each piece below.

Here's everything you need to know about getting a Hollow Knight Silksong map:

How to buy a Silksong map in Hollow Knight

To get your hands on Silksong maps and find your way around, you need to locate Shakra the merchant in each area. For the vast majority of areas, they're hanging around somewhere, with map pieces for sale - and some handy extras, but we'll cover that in a bit.

You can find each map piece in the corresponding area - for instance, the Far Fields map is sold by Shakra in the Far Fields. However, in some areas, you can find the map piece without paying for it. This includes Weavesnest, The Slab, the Underworks, and Cogwork Core, where the map piece is in one of the rooms.

The currency they trade in is rosary beads, which you can find in some areas or get from defeating enemies.

A screenshot of the first part of a hollow knight silksong map

Where to find Hollow Knight Silksong maps in each area

Here's a full list of where to find each map piece:

Area Map cost How to get
Mosslands 40 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
The Marrow 50 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Deep Docks 50 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Far Fields 50 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Greymoor 50 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Bellhart 40 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Shellwood 40 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Wormways 70 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Hunter's March 70 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Weavenest - Located in Weavesnest, after defeating The Widow
The Slab - Located in The Slab
Blasted Steps 70 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Sinner's Road 90 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Choral Chambers 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine
Underworks - Located in the Underworks
Cogwork Core - Located in the Cogwork Core
Mount Fay 40 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Bilewater 90 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
Grand Gate
 40 rosary beads Purchase from a machine
Whispering Vaults 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine
Whiteward 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine
Sands of Karak 90 rosary beads Purchase from Shakra
The Cradle 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine
Putrified Ducts - Located in the Putrified Ducts
Memorium 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine
High Halls 70 rosary beads Purchase from a machine
Verdania - In a hidden area beyond the Green Prince
The Abyss - Obtain from a rune machine

hollow knight silksong map - a screenshot showing what Shakra looks like

What other items does Shakra sell in Hollow Knight Silksong?

Shakra also sells quills, compasses, pins, and markers to add functions and new locations on the map:

Quill

  • Cost: 50 rosary beads
  • Location: The Marrow
  • Function: Add new areas to maps

Compass

  • Cost: 70 rosary beads
  • Location: The Marrow
  • Function: Shows the current location of Hornet on the map

Bellway pins

  • Cost: 60 rosary beads
  • Location: Deep Docks
  • Function: Shows fast travel point locations on the map

Bench pins

  • Cost: 60 rosary beads
  • Location: The Marrow
  • Function: Shows rest point locations on the maps

Vendor pins

  • Cost: 80 rosary beads
  • Location: Deep Docks
  • Function: Shows the location of all merchants on the map

Ring marker

  • Cost: 80 rosary beads
  • Location: Deep Docks
  • Function: Ability to use markers on the map

Shell marker

  • Cost: 40 rosary beads
  • Location: The Marrow
  • Function: Ability to use markers on the map

Is there a Silksong interactive map?

Thankfully, yes, there is an interactive map for Silksong already. You can use this to really pinpoint every item in the game and figure out where to go. You can find it here at MapGenie.

