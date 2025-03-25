We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Hollow Knight Silksong could be gearing up for something as a sneaky Steam update signals life ahead of a rumored Nintendo Direct.

Where is Hollow Knight Silksong? We’re all asking that question as each year passes since Team Cherry announced it in February 2019. However, it looks like something is bubbling beneath the surface for the developer. As rumors of a new Nintendo Direct begin to stir, the indie team appears to have updated the forthcoming platformer on Steam.

Over on SteamDB, Team Cherry has introduced some subtle changes to the game’s metadata. In most cases, metadata changes reflect small tweaks that often go unnoticed by players, or they can allude to bigger things on the horizon. On Monday, March 24, 2025, Team Cherry altered Hollow Knight Silksong’s metadata to include lines for cloud gaming compatibility on NVIDIA’s GeForce Now service, as well as updating the game’s legal fine print to reflect 2025 instead of 2019. Yet, the Hollow Knight Silksong release date remains elusive.

Additionally, there are fresh assets for the game’s presence on Steam, although no new images or videos are currently visible. The changes arrive alongside claims from prolific leaker ‘NateTheHate’ that the next Nintendo Direct could happen this week. In a recent social media post, they allege that “I’ve heard there is a Nintendo presentation this week. I believe it is on/around Thursday, and it’ll be a Direct, but I’m not 100% certain on the format at present.”

Considering that the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal presentation is only a week away, the presence of a separate Direct this close could focus on new Switch games. It’d keep the focus on hardware at the Switch 2’s showcase, giving developers ample time to reel off a roster of titles to headline the forthcoming handheld.

Previous rumors purport that triple-A hits like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection are poised to leap over to Nintendo’s shores, but for me, there’s only one FPS game I want to see on the Switch 2 in the future. Either way, you can expect Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders to go live soon.

