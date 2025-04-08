Hollow Knight: Silksong. These three simple words bring equal amounts of anticipation and annoyance. On the one hand, it’s sure to be a fantastic experience when it finally releases. On the other hand, I’ve spent so much money on clown makeup since its announcement in 2019 that I should consider a new career in children’s entertainment. Still, the wait is nearly over, and we now have confirmation that you don’t need to spend $400 to play it on a Nintendo console.

Appearing in the recent Nintendo Switch 2 Direct (albeit in a ten-second clip among many other new Switch games), the Metroidvania game caused excitement, but it raised a serious question about what platforms it’s coming to. Luckily, Team Cherry’s Matthew Griffin, the man behind the marketing and publishing for Hollow Knight: Silksong, confirms on X that “Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to both Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2.”

If the Nintendo Switch 2 price is proving too much for you at the moment, you don’t need to worry about missing out on Hollow Knight: Silksong, with it arriving on both consoles, something that gives me a huge sigh of relief. Sure, I locked my Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order in, but the thought of people missing out when the Hollow Knight: Silksong release date arrives later this year fills me with sadness.

After more than six years, 21 Nintendo Directs (not including the Mini Directs, Super Directs, Indie Worlds, and other showcases), and the launch of a new gaming generation, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally due to launch in 2025, though we still don’t have a precise date. Here’s hoping it’s before the next Nintendo Direct, so I don’t need to bump that number up to 22.

