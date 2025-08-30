The extremely long-awaited and massively hype release for Hollow Knight: Silksong is nearly upon us, and speculation is still abuzz in the air. One topic on everyone's mind: how much will it cost? Well, if your wallet is crying out after purchasing a Switch 2, there's good news after a recent price leak by everyone's favorite retailer: GameStop.

That's right. According to the now-deleted listing, Silksong will be an extremely pleasant $19.99 at launch. That's a price point that is already delighting Hollow Knight fans and the Pocket Tactics team. It comes as a surprise because I assumed, like many, that Silksong would have a steeper price given the success of its predecessor, Hollow Knight, which was released in 2017 and has since become a cult classic.

Known scooper Wario63 noticed that Gamestop had published a Silksong page with the price on it. There was an initial assumption that the game's pre-orders had opened, but when the page was taken down, it became apparent that it was unintentional. With many describing it as a 'steal', the game will come to Switch among other platforms - including the Game Pass, which costs almost as much per month as Silksong will for a one-time purchase.

Nintendo's insistence on selling games like Mario Kart World and Kirby Air Riders for upwards of $80 indicated Silksong could follow suit. Thankfully, Developer Team Cherry ultimately has the final say, and it's unlikely to be the case now that we have this leak. If true, at a lower price within the roster of new Switch games on the horizon, the Hollow Knight series will remain super accessible with its low price. We love it when game companies could rip us off, but choose not to.

Silksong releases on September 4, and it'll be available on both Switch models, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Game Pass. If you've got access to portable gaming consoles like the Asus ROG Ally, then it should be an ideal game to take with you on the move.

Now that we're so close to Silksong's release, it could be a great time to go back to the original game and reminisce on the original - the beautiful score, the cool design, and most importantly, the innovative gameplay, with Hollow Knight's signature difficulty. I wish I could play the game for the first time again, but I'm hoping that's an experience Silksong can provide me: an elevated second-first-time. From previews so far, it sounds like it can deliver on that.

